Photos: First Look At World Premiere New Musical ARCHIBALD AVERY at Cape Rep Theatre

First Look At World Premiere New Musical ARCHIBALD AVERY at Cape Rep Theatre

Apr. 14, 2023  

Cape Rep Theatre opened its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon. Archibald Avery is the mysterious story of an Author and a deadline; when he sits down to write his story, the tale of the strange old man in the creepy house down the lane, pops out, and he won't be ignored. The mythology of childhood fears in the scary world of grown ups, Archibald Avery is a unique original musical from the imaginations of three young artists and a fascinating exploration of the creative process.

Performances will be at Cape Rep's Indoor Theater April 12 through May 7, Wednesday thru Saturday at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 & under. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or Click Here.

Book, Music & lyrics by Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine & Macklin Devine
Based on the original characters and poetry of Macklin Devine
Directed by Maura Hanlon
Scenic Design by Ryan McGettigan
Lighting Design by Phil Kong
Costume Design Robin McLaughlin

Macklin Devine, Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine

Brian Lore Evans, Jess Andra, Paddo Devine

Seamus Devine, Macklin Devine, Paddo Devine

Jess Andra and Brian Lore Evans

Macklin Devine, Jess Andra, Brian Lore Evans

Brian Lore Evans and Macklin Devine

The company of Archibald Avery




