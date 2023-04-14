Photos: First Look At World Premiere New Musical ARCHIBALD AVERY at Cape Rep Theatre

Cape Rep Theatre opened its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon. Archibald Avery is the mysterious story of an Author and a deadline; when he sits down to write his story, the tale of the strange old man in the creepy house down the lane, pops out, and he won't be ignored. The mythology of childhood fears in the scary world of grown ups, Archibald Avery is a unique original musical from the imaginations of three young artists and a fascinating exploration of the creative process.

Performances will be at Cape Rep's Indoor Theater April 12 through May 7, Wednesday thru Saturday at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 & under. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or Click Here.

Book, Music & lyrics by Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine & Macklin Devine

Based on the original characters and poetry of Macklin Devine

Directed by Maura Hanlon

Scenic Design by Ryan McGettigan

Lighting Design by Phil Kong

Costume Design Robin McLaughlin