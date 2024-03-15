Paula Poundstone & More to Perform at Berkshire Theatre Group This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed its spring lineup at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA. The diverse array of events promises an unforgettable experience for audiences, showcasing national performing acts, local and regional bands and a Taylor Swift dance party.

National performing acts at The Colonial Theatre include: Paula Poundstone (5/4), Music of Mancini Performed by Jukebox Saturday Night (5/26) and Pink Floyd's The Wall: A Theatrical Concert Experience Featuring Beyond The Wall and Mike Wartella (5/31 & 6/1).

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: River of Dreams: A Tribute to Billy Joel (4/5), Pittsfield CityJazz Festival: From Rags to Rhythm to Duke Featuring The Marcus Roberts Trio (4/27), Diana Quetti (5/10) and Tay Tay Dance Party️ Featuring DJ SWIFTIE️ (5/24).

Season Discounts & Ticket Information



BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to any BTG produced show at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Tickets for all BTG presentations are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

National Performing Acts

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Paula Poundstone

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, May 4 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $50



Get ready for an evening of uproarious laughter as the iconic comedian Paula Poundstone takes center stage at The Colonial Theatre! Renowned for her smart, observational humor and legendary spontaneous wit, Paula Poundstone is not just a stand-up comic but a true comedy sensation. With an impressive resume that includes hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner, live coverage of major political events and starring in HBO specials like Cats, Cops and Stuff, Paula Poundstone has become a household name in the comedy world.

A trailblazer in her field, Paula Poundstone holds the distinction of being the first female comic to perform at the White House Correspondents Dinner and the first to win the ACE Award for Best Comedy Special on Cable television. Her comedic prowess extends beyond the stage, as she captivates audiences regularly on NPR's Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me! and weekly with her hilarious podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. Poundstone's unique brand of humor, a blend of self-deprecation, sarcasm and keen observations on current events, promises an unforgettable night filled with laughter that will leave your cheeks hurting.

Join us for an unforgettable comedy experience with Paula Poundstone, where this comedic legend will bring her wit, charm and unfiltered humor to the stage. Don't miss the chance to witness one of the bravest and best improv comics of our time live in action!

Music of Mancini

Performed by Jukebox Saturday Night

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, May 26 at 2pm

Tickets: $45

Jukebox Saturday Night proudly presents Music of Mancini, a riveting showcase of the extraordinary compositions by the iconic Henry Mancini. Celebrate the rich tapestry of Mancini's musical legacy, from his early collaborations with the Glenn Miller Orchestra to the unforgettable tunes from timeless TV and film classics like Peter Gunn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and The Pink Panther. Throughout the performance, concise narration will captivate with the story of Mancini's remarkable life and career, spanning from his childhood in Pittsburgh, PA to his ascent to stardom in Hollywood.

As The New York Times aptly puts it, "Henry Mancini's melodies get stuck in a person's head." With a full band and a stellar vocalist, Music of Mancini promises a nostalgic journey down memory lane, featuring hits like "The Pink Panther Theme," "The Days of Wine and Roses," "Moon River," "Charade," "Too Little Time," "The Sweetheart Tree" and more. Don't miss this chance to experience the magic of Mancini's timeless melodies that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Pink Floyd's The Wall

A Theatrical Concert Experience

Featuring Beyond The Wall and Mike Wartella

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, May 31 at 7:30pm & Saturday, June 1 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $52

Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the sonic and visual masterpiece that is Pink Floyd's The Wall at The Colonial Theatre! Originating as one of the most intriguing and imaginative albums in rock history, this conceptual wonder has evolved into an iconic piece of music and storytelling since its 1979 release. The Wall takes us through the life of the fictional protagonist, "Pink," from his post-World-War-II boyhood in England to his self-imposed isolation as a world-renowned rock star. The narrative remains as cathartic and relevant today as it was upon its initial unveiling. Join us for a BTG-produced Theatrical Concert Experience, where the Colonial stage comes alive with the aural explosiveness, astounding complexity and visual dynamism that define The Wall. Featuring BTG Alumni Mike Wartella and the renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, Beyond The Wall, this is an event that promises an unforgettable night of music and storytelling.

About Beyond The Wall

The region's premier Pink Floyd tribute band, Beyond the Wall, was formed in 2007 with a mission to bring the magic of Pink Floyd's music to life. Comprising five seasoned musicians with over 100 years of collective performing experience, they use lights, video, sound effects, and meticulous attention to musical detail to recreate the Pink Floyd experience. Beyond the Wall presents a captivating mix of Pink Floyd's greatest hits and complete albums, catering to both rock enthusiasts and hardcore Floyd devotees. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of Pink Floyd; an evening of musical brilliance and visual splendor awaits you at The Colonial Theatre.

Concerts at The Colonial

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

River of Dreams: A Tribute to Billy Joel

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, April 5 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Dive into an unparalleled musical journey with River of Dreams, New York and New England's ultimate tribute to Billy Joel. Experience the magic as this extraordinary band takes the stage, consistently captivating audiences throughout the northeast and beyond. Immerse yourselves in the authentic, heartfelt recreation of Billy Joel's classic tunes, every note resonates with genuine love and respect.

Guided by the remarkable lead singer and classically trained pianist, John Cozolino, the band brings to life the iconic sound and emotion of Billy Joel's timeless hits. Cozolino's mesmerizing performance ensures an unforgettable evening filled with all the songs audiences crave, including “Piano Man,” “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” “Pressure,” “Only the Good Die Young'' and “Allentown.” Don't miss the chance to witness this incredible homage to Billy Joel, where passion meets perfection, and the spirit of the music comes alive like never before.

Pittsfield CityJazz Festival

From Rags to Rhythm to Duke Featuring The Marcus Roberts Trio

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, April 27 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $34 & $39

The grand finale of the 2024 Pittsfield CityJazz Festival is an extraordinary event titled From Rags to Rhythm to Duke, which will immerse the audience in the captivating performance of The Marcus Robert Trio, showcasing the brilliance of one of the foremost pianists of his generation. The trio will present a diverse musical journey, featuring Marcus Robert's original 12-movement anthology, "From Rags to Rhythm," alongside a special tribute to Duke Ellington on the occasion of his 125th birthday. This final concert of the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival will also showcase The Berkshires Jazz All Star Youth Ensemble, adding youthful energy to the stage.

Marcus Robert's remarkable journey, highlighted in a 60 Minutes episode titled "The Virtuoso," traces his life from Jacksonville, Florida, and the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind to his illustrious career as an award-winning performer and composer. With over 30 critically acclaimed recordings in the first 15 years of his career, Marcus Roberts has left an indelible mark on the world of jazz. Whether performing solo piano, with a trio, big band or symphony orchestra, his musical prowess spans a wide spectrum, making him a perfect embodiment of the spirit of Jazz Appreciation Month.

Beyond his musical achievements, Marcus Roberts established the J-Master Records label in 2009 and founded the Modern Jazz Generation, a multigenerational ensemble reflecting his commitment to mentoring and training emerging jazz talents. A leading force in preserving the jazz tradition, Marcus Roberts continues to keep the jazz torch burning bright. Don't miss this extraordinary culmination of talent and celebration at the 2024 Pittsfield CityJazz Festival.

On the Stage at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, May 10 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30 General Admission

Join us for a sensational evening of music, featuring the incredible talents of Diana Quetti! Diana is not only an accomplished actor, but also a mesmerizing singer and songwriter who spent her formative years in the Berkshires. After the successful release of her debut EP, Begin, Diana is thrilled to be back at Berkshire Theatre Group and The Colonial Theatre.

Diana has been a part of BTG's community productions since 2006, gracing the stage in iconic productions such as