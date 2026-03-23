Paula K. Shiff to Lead MSB's 2026 Summer Dance Intensives in Marblehead

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Dancers can expand their skills and technique in the Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebrated 2026 Summer Dance Intensives program. Students may apply now to attend the school's renowned program, presented in-studio at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, a historic, scenic coastal town located on the North Shore region of Massachusetts.

Summer Dance Intensive: Ages 11 to Adult

During its 54th anniversary, the Marblehead School of Ballet invites dancers, ages 11 to adult, of all levels to apply to attend the Summer Dance Intensive from July 13 to July 31. Students may sign up for one, two, three, or a combination of weeks. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, and more. Choreography will be the focus of the third week, followed by a performance to be determined on Saturday, August 1. The program, sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, provides support for the guest teachers and the performance.

Young Dancers' Summer Intensive

The Young Dancers' Summer Intensive for children, ages eight to twelve and over, is scheduled from August 10 to August 14. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, storytelling through movement, anatomy and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development.

Experienced Director Leads 2026 Summer Intensives

Marblehead School of Ballet's director, Paula K. Shiff, who trained with E. Virginia Williams at the Boston Ballet School and studied in New York at the American Ballet Theatre and the Martha Graham Studio, will lead the 2026 Summer Intensives. Shiff performed with the Boston Ballet and graduated with a bachelor of science from the University of Massachusetts.

Shiff brings a range of leadership teaching experiences to the intensives. She has served on the faculties of the North Shore Community College and Salem State University and also guest taught in the greater Boston area, New Hampshire, and Miami. The unusual range of Shiff's training and experience gives her a unique approach to dance education. Rather than adhering to one style of training, she draws the best from many styles. Primary emphasis is always placed on correct alignment and on a graded approach to material, allowing the dancers to extend their skills in a balanced way, without injury. They are prepared to continue their training in many forms of dance.

Correct Technique Emphasized With Customized Instruction

Dancers of all levels of experience cultivate their technical skills and enrich their understanding and appreciation of the art form with customized, personalized training in small classes taught by leading professionals in the field in the MSB's summer dance intensive. "We emphasize correct alignment, musicality, and a graded approach to material allowing dancers the opportunity to extend their skills in a balanced way without injury,” explained Shiff, who was recognized by Salem State University for her success and dedication to dance with their Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts.

Learn more about the 2026 Summer Dance Intensive on the Marblehead School of Ballet's website, https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/summer-intensive/. For further information and to register for the intensives, contact 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.