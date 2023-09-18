Paul Gilligan Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's Restaurant This Month

The event will take place on Friday, September 22, 2023.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Paul Gilligan Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's Restaurant This Month

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, September 22, 2023. The show will feature Paul Gilligan plus special guests Casey Crawford and Dave Lamb for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at Click Here.

Paul Gilligan is one of the most requested comedians in Boston, bringing down the house with an attitude first developed as a high school class clown, and with material culled from his life as a blue collar worker, husband and father. In addition to headlining in Boston clubs, golf tournaments, fundraisers, roasts, and other events, Gilligan has appeared on NESN's Dirty Water TV and is a regular on the network's Charlie Moore Outdoors with the Mad Fisherman.

 

Among the national headliners he's performed with are Pat Cooper, the Amazing Johnathan, Dom Irrera, Dave Chappelle, Brian Regan, Gilbert Godfried and David Alan Grier, as well as Boston-boys-gone-national Dane Cook, Lenny Clarke, Nick Dipaolo, Joe Rogan, John Pinette, and Maine's Bob Marley. At one point, he hosted his own weekly shows at two Nick's Comedy Stop locations, in Framingham and Saugus.

 

Casey Crawford is an absurdist comedian who tells short jokes loosely based on his dumb life. From growing up poor in rural South Dakota to struggling in New York City, to his current life in New England and his weird marriage, Crawford essentially narrates his underdog life through one-liners.

 

Dave Lamb has been performing stand-up comedy in and around Boston for over ten years with many of the area's best acts. During his time in comedy Dave has performed at clubs, bars, casinos, VFW halls, and rec centers, but can most often be seen headlining a classroom every weekday at an area public school, where he practices dealing with hecklers. Dave's full-time career as a teacher provides him with an excellent source of material, as if his wife, kids, family, and friends aren't enough already.

 

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Music with Dock 10 on September 30th, Murder Mystery Dinner on October 14th, Comedy Night with Ken Rogerson & Guests on October 20th, Halloween with The Flock on October 28th, and The Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience on November 18th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Paul Gilligan & Guests on Friday, September 22, 2023 are on-sale now at Click Here. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.




