Palaver Strings Heads THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS At Club Passim

Palaver Strings is set to bring their chamber concert experience "Through the Looking Glass' to Club Passim on Thursday, February 10th. Maya French & Ryan Shannon (violin), Elizabeth Moore (viola), and Dara Hankins (cello) will explore some of the new musical ideas that propel chamber music into the future. The performance will include four works, all created by female composers. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

The evening will begin with Caeroline Shaw's Entr'acte, composed in response to a Haydn quartet, and in dialogue with the classical tradition in general. Riffing on classical gestures, Shaw's music takes listeners, in her words, to "the other side of Alice's looking glass, in a kind of absurd, subtle, technicolor transition." Palaver will continue with a new set of original fiddle tunes by Palaver's own violist, Elizabeth Moore. The show will conclude with Florence Price's A Minor String Quartet, which incorporates both twentieth-century compositional ideas and African-American vernacular music.

Palaver Strings is a musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit organization based in Portland, ME. Founded in 2014, Palaver has established itself as a forward-thinking ensemble whose mission is to strengthen and inspire community through music. In our musician-led model, Palaver's musicians share artistic and administrative leadership, guided by a passion for engaging new audiences, addressing social justice issues, and amplifying underrepresented voices.

Palaver has toured widely throughout the United States, performing at the Kennedy Center and a celebration of the Lullaby Project at Carnegie Hall. The ensemble has enjoyed residencies at Rockport Music (2019-2020), Boston Center for the Arts (2017-2019), and Bay Chamber Concerts (ongoing). Each year, Palaver presents 40+ live performances featuring diverse musical programming, cross-genre projects, and community collaborations. Equally committed to education, Palaver offers quality music instruction through the Palaver Music Center in Portland, currently serving over 325 students per year.

Palaver Strings will perform live at Club Passim February 10, 2022, at 8:00PM. Tickets are $18 ($16 for members) and can be purchased at Passim.org. The show will be streamed on Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show. Guests are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago.

For more information visit www.passim.org.