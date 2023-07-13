PIPPIN Comes to Break a Leg Theater Works This Month

Performances run July 14-16 and July 20-23.

Jul. 13, 2023

Break a Leg Theater Works presents their upcoming summer production of 'Pippin.' With performances scheduled for July 14-16 and July 20-23, this magical production promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Featuring an iconic score by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner, and musical theater legend Stephen Schwartz, "Pippin" tells the story of a young prince on a quest for true happiness and fulfillment. This Tony Award-winning musical has captivated audiences for over 50 years with its enchanting tale of self-discovery and the universal search for meaning.

Break a Leg Theater Works is thrilled to welcome back Broadway's Thayne Jasperson as the choreographer for "Pippin." Known for his roles in "Hamilton," "Matilda: The Musical," "Newsies," and appearances on "So You Think You Can Dance" and the "High School Musical" films, Thayne brings his exceptional talent and expertise to the production. This marks Thayne's third collaboration with Break a Leg Theater Works, further solidifying the organization's commitment to providing unparalleled opportunities for young performers to learn from industry professionals.

Kyle Wrentz, co-founder and director of Break a Leg Theater Works, shared his excitement for the upcoming production, stating, "We are honored to have Thayne Jasperson join us once again, this time for our summer production of 'Pippin.' His incredible talent and dedication to the craft will undoubtedly inspire our students and elevate this timeless musical to new heights."

Healy Sammis, co-founder and director, added, "Our summer productions are always a highlight for our students and audiences alike, and this year's 'Pippin' promises to be no exception. We can't wait for everyone to witness the extraordinary journey of our young performers as they bring this magical story to life."

Don't miss the opportunity to see Break a Leg Theater Works' talented high school students perform "Pippin," choreographed by Broadway legend Thayne Jasperson. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 781-424-3105.




Recommended For You