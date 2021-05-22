Orpheum Theater Will Reopen in June With the First Annual Rodman Awards

The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will reopen with the first annual Rodman Awards - an event which will honor community members, organizations, institutions, students and businesses who have inspired, impacted and enhanced their communities during the pandemic.

On Thursday, June 3, the theatre will invite a small in person audience and a larger virtual audience to honor these individuals with us. With musical performances and tributes, awards, laughter and fun, this will be an evening not only celebrating the re-opening of the arts but celebrating those who have kept us all moving forward in 2020 and 2021.

The community will be nominating our nominees and voting on the winners. The MRPAC will announce the first ever recipient of the Marilyn Rodman Legacy Award at this event as well.