New Repertory Theatre is Closing its Doors

The Board has therefore initiated the process of formally dissolving the organization.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo 2 Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R. Photo 3 Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Vi Photo 4 CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Village

New Repertory Theatre is Closing its Doors

New Repertory Theatre is Closing its Doors

After 40 seasons, over 300 productions, and a smash 2023 season, New Repertory Theatre's Board of Directors has determined that it is not possible to sustain the organization going forward. Audiences and critics have responded enthusiastically to New Rep's relaunch, but fundraising with major donors has fallen short of the theater's goals for a sustainable path.  

The Board has therefore initiated the process of formally dissolving the organization. It expects to have no assets at the conclusion of this process.  

 

New Rep takes great satisfaction in its history and in particular the 2023 season, however it is subject to the same converging realities that have impacted so many theater companies throughout the country: post- pandemic economics, changes in the philanthropic landscape, challenges with the business model of regional theaters, and other factors beyond its control, along with the ending of emergency Federal support for the performing arts. 

 

“We are so proud of the artistic excellence of our 2023 productions, the casts, design teams and staff, the rave reviews and strong ticket sales, and the fact that the theater is going out on the highest possible note,” said Board Chair Chris Jones. “Our artistic team has embodied the essence of New Rep's Renewal Vision with excellence, professionalism, quality and spirit.” 

 

Board Vice Chair Danielle Galligan expressed gratitude to the Greater Boston community that embraced New Rep's vision and supported New Rep in attendance and financially over the years. “We are saddened by this outcome, yet grateful for the long run of this wonderful theater.”  

As one of the Greater Boston area's premiere mid-sized regional theater companies, New Rep has been an artistic haven for writers, performers, and audiences. For 40 years it has entertained theatergoers, premiered new work as well as classics, and provided educational access for children to the experience of live theater.  

 

Said Resident Artists Lois Roach, Maria Hendricks and Michael Hisamoto “It is that fitting we close New Rep's long and storied history with plays that encompass the battles we have fought throughout history and the hopes we have for a more beautiful future. And we reflect with pride on all the community work & cultural expansion we have impacted in Watertown and beyond that will resound in years to come. We celebrate all the artists involved in the history of New Rep and know that New Rep lives on through the people that have made the company what it is and was.” 

 

After a nine-month suspension of productions during the pandemic, New Rep recommitted itself to a Renewal Vision of inclusion and diversity and a collaborative process centered on new work, new voices, and creative programming. Since re-opening, productions have included new works in the Pipeline Project, musical events, and collaborative community performances and events with local organizations including the Watertown library and public schools, as well as a world premiere and sold-out Tony award-winning shows.  

 

“On behalf of the entire Board and organization, I express our deepest gratitude to our patrons and donors, to the artists whose work we have been privileged to share with this community, and to an amazing staff that consistently made it all happen,” Jones added.  

 

More information on New Repertory Theatre at www.newrep.org



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents A Week Of Family-Friendly Programming, October 25&ndash Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents A Week Of Family-Friendly Programming, October 25–28

From October 25–28, the BSO will present an exciting concert program designed for students and families, entitled May I Have Your Attention Please: A Musical Look at Getting, Giving, and Paying Attention.

2
Theater UnCorked To Present WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Photo
Theater UnCorked To Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Directed by Ben Delatizky, an award nominated director in the New England area, it highlights Theater UnCorked's 5th season in Boston and their 2nd back-to-back productions at the BCA Plaza Theatre since their launch in 2018 with their sold-out performance of “Sweeney Todd in Concert”. 

3
Bostons Latin Quarter Launches Virtual Directory of Local Afro-Latinx Artists Photo
Boston's Latin Quarter Launches Virtual Directory of Local Afro-Latinx Artists

Boston’s Afro-Latinx artists will have their own virtual space to showcase their talent and connect with audiences. Check out the press release for more details.

4
Museum of Russian Icons Changes Name to The Icon Museum and Study Center Photo
Museum of Russian Icons Changes Name to 'The Icon Museum and Study Center'

The Museum of Russian Icons has announced a new name, The Icon Museum and Study Center, that emphasizes a revitalized mission to balance the organization’s focus on exhibition and scholarship, while expanding the collection to include sacred icons from a broader diversity of Eastern Christian cultures.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Duel Reality in Boston Duel Reality
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (2/07-2/18)
Company in Boston Company
Boston Opera House (4/02-4/14)
Get The Led Out in Boston Get The Led Out
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/03-11/03)
THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare in Boston THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/18-5/12)
Moby Dick in Boston Moby Dick
Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage (1/23-1/28)
Epic Journeys in Boston Epic Journeys
New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You