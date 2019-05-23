New Repertory Theatre Adds HAIR to 2019-2020 Season

New Repertory Theatre is announcing the addition of the Tony Award- winning Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical to their 2019-2020 MainStage season. The production runs January 25 through February 16, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets are $25-$72. Tickets to Hair may currently be purchased as part of a 2019-2020 subscription package or subscription add-on by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Single tickets will be available for sale on August 1.

The press performance is Monday, January 27 at 7:30pm.

"I could not be more excited to add Hair to our upcoming season" shares incoming New Rep Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. "This revolutionary, award-winning rock musical has just celebrated its 50th anniversary on Broadway, and our production will be a fun, interactive event."

"New Rep is delighted to include a winter musical in our already stellar season" says New Rep Managing Director, Harriet Sheets. "With this addition, our audiences can now purchase a Music Lovers subscription package, and guarantee three musical nights out at New Rep throughout the wintertime."

With MacDermot's groundbreaking music and the show's progressive themes, Hair revolutionized musical theatre as Broadway's first rock musical in 1968. Emerging from the hippie counter-culture of the 1960s, Rado and Ragni's story shows a tribe's journey toward finding their voices in a time of political upheaval, and their use of sex and drugs to evade reality.

New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For over 30 years, New Rep has been a leader of self- produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in both the 340-seat MainStage Theater and the 90-seat Black Box Theater. New Rep is also dedicated to the development of new plays by producing regional and world premieres each season. Under its Lifelong Enrichment Arts Programs (LEAP), New Rep also produces its Classic Repertory Company, Page to Stage, Insider Experiences, and Spotlight Symposium Series.

New Rep seeks to spark community conversations on crucial contemporary issues. Featuring the smash hits 'Aquarius' and 'Let the Sunshine In', this award-winning show is certain to be a nostalgic and groovy experience. Our work expands and challenges the human spirit of both artists and audiences. We present world premieres, contemporary plays, and classic works in several intimate settings. Our productions are designed to be accessible to all. We are committed to education and enrichment for learners of all ages, with a special dedication to the creation of innovative in-school programming and outreach to underserved audiences. We embrace theater as the basis for enduring connections with our community and as a springboard for meaningful civic engagement.

