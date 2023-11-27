New Philharmonia Orchestra Performs Annual Holiday Concert Next Weekend

New Philharmonia Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert Celebrations! on Sunday December 10th, 3pm, at Brown Middle School in Newton, MA. Tickets and information are available at newphil.org. A Newton holiday tradition for more than 10 years, this is a family program appropriate for audiences of all ages.

Celebrations! is presented in partnership with Boston Ballet School. The 75-member New Philharmonia Orchestra, under the direction of Principal Conductor Jorge Soto, will be performing selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker accompanying more than 50 young dancers from the Boston Ballet School.

In addition, the orchestra will present holiday works, including Let There Be Peace on Earth, sung by Simona Karadoneva. Simona is a student at Newton North High School and one of the winners of the Boston Pops Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition 2023.

The New Philharmonia Orchestra, founded in 1995, is a 75-member nonprofessional regional orchestra based in Newton. The orchestra's mission to perform "music for all" has been advanced by presenting programs of diverse repertoires of classical music for the enjoyment of audiences of all ages and experiences. The orchestra also strives to provide its nonprofessional players the opportunity to achieve a high level of ensemble performance not otherwise available. New Philharmonia is a member of the Newton Cultural Alliance.

At Boston Ballet, Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen, together with BBS Associate Director, Tamara King, provides Boston Ballet School students the unique opportunity to learn and grow in a professional environment surrounded by world class faculty and artists. Their innovative curriculum and expert faculty offer impeccable technique while nurturing the individuality, creativity, and health of each student. Boston Ballet School believes that dance is for everyone.

New Philharmonia’s Executive Director Adrienne Hartzell said “Tammy King has been instrumental over the last ten years in developing the partnership with New Philharmonia and making this holiday favorite a true Newton tradition!”

Celebrations! Sunday December 10th at 3pm, is presented by New Philharmonia Orchestra at the Brown Middle School 125 Meadowbrook Road, Newton MA.

Tickets and information can be found at newphil.org.