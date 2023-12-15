New Acting Class Offered in Spanish at The Hanover Theatre Conservatory

Join The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts as we enter our 8th year of classes for all ages. This semester, we have over 30 classes in acting, dance, technical theatre and design beginning in January. New students can also join one of our 60 full-year dance classes or sign up for private voice lessons.

As a new addition this year, The Hanover Theatre Conservatory (THTC) will offer a class exclusively in Spanish, Adult Acting| En Español. Taught by international artist and teacher, Monica Risi, this course will help budding actors develop their skills through improvisation exercises and scripted material. Risi (she/her/hers) has been teaching theater since 2016. She is a Peruvian actor, acting coach and university professor. Her career as a teaching artist includes experience in prestigious universities both in the US and South America (Juilliard, Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú). A dynamic artist whose approach to teaching places the actor’s curiosity and will at the center of building a genuine, robust, fulfilling and expansive acting technique for each artist. She has taught courses on character work, ensemble building and scene study, as well as seminars on practice-based research and workshops on producing. Monica has worked at Teatro Chelsea (MA), The New Stage Theater Company (NY), The Civilians (NY), Bloomsburg Theater Ensemble (PA), HERE Arts Space (NY), Teatro La Plaza (Peru) and Tondero (Peru). She holds an MFA from The Actors Studio Drama School at The New School.



THTC cultivates individual attention, ignites creativity and inspires confidence through arts education. Courses are catered to creatives from infancy to adulthood! Registration is open now, and classes begin January 16. Additional adult classes include Adult Musical Theatre Dance (18+), Adult Acting (Ages 18+) and Intro to Technical Theatre and Adult Comedy Lab (18+). Elementary and middle school aged children can participate in Imaginative Play (Grade K-1), Folk & Fairytale (Grades 2-3), Creative Movement (5-6) and Creative Drama (Grades 4-8). Teens will gain new skills through Costume Design I & II (Teens & Adults), Acting I (Grades 9-12), Acting I, II, & III: Performances (Grades 9-12), College Audition Monologue Prep (Grades 11-12), Stage Combat I & II (Teens & Adults) and Costume Design I & II (Teens & Adults). The possibilities are endless!

Many students have gone on to pursue the arts in college at institutions such as Emerson College, Boston University, NYU, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Berklee College of Music, Hofstra University, Hartt School at the University of Hartford, Marymount Manhattan College, Syracuse University and more.



“I honestly don’t know where I would be without the conservatory. This is where I found myself.” - Dylan from Hopkinton



“The conservatory prepared me for the next step in pursuing my career. Working with so many skilled instructors was an experience I couldn’t get anywhere else.” - Heather from Worcester



“I’m so grateful for everything I learned at the conservatory. This experience really made my senior year and helped me to find lifelong friends that I will stay in touch with for the rest of my life.” - Eli from Marlborough



Register early and save! All students who register before January 2 avoid a $15 registration fee. Payment plans are available for added convenience. Please visit The Hanover Theatre Conservatory website or call the Box Office at 877.571.7469 for more details or to enroll.

Hanover Theatre Education Programs

We know the transformative power the performing arts can have on our lives, and we’re so proud to bring it to our city. We're proud to play a significant role in giving back to the community, and initiatives like the Adopt-A-School Program, Conservatory Scholarships, and The WYSH (Worcester Youth Speak Honestly) Project help us give back to the community that supports us. The Hanover Theatre provides an important cultural resource and economic impact to our community. Serving as the source of funding for many of our programs, our Access to the Arts fund reflects our commitment to and belief in the importance of ensuring that the performing arts are accessible to everyone in our community. Make a differencethrough the performing arts and consider making a donation today!

About The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre’s facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

The Hanover Theatre Conservatory (THTC) provides performance opportunities, classes, and individual instruction in theatre, dance and technical theatre and design to more than 500 young people and adults from across central Massachusetts each year. Established in 2016, the conservatory cultivates individual attention, ignites creativity and inspires confidence through arts education led by outstanding teaching artists. The state-of-the-art facility includes classrooms, rehearsal and teaching studios, and tech and costume labs for advanced education in stage craft and design. Students receive access to master classes with national touring artists and gain professional experience from performance opportunities with THT Rep and on The Hanover Theatre’s world-class stage. THTC believes in access to arts education for all and provides financial aid for those in need. Many conservatory students have continued their pursuit of the arts at institutions such as Emerson College, Boston University, NYU, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Berklee College of Music, Hofstra, Hartt School at the University of Hartford, Marymount Manhattan College, Syracuse University and more.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THT) and, on behalf of the Worcester Cultural Coalition (WCC), manages Worcester’s BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC). All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.