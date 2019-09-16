Neil Berg Returns to Worcester

Following a successful and crowd-pleasing 2019 engagement, Neil Berg is back with another lineup of hits! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part 3 comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 am.

With a cast consisting of Broadway stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible rock and roll singers, Neil Berg tells the exciting and incredible story of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever.

From the progenitors of rock and roll in the '40s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part 3 features groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and groups such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin and more.

Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part 3 start at $45. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You