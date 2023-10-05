NEC Jazz Orchestra celebrates The Music of George Russell This Month

Ken Schaphorst leads the NEC Jazz Orchestra in its first concert of the year, a celebration of the centennial of George Russell, cherished NEC faculty member, innovative figure in the evolution of modern jazz, the music’s only major theorist, one of its most profound composers, and a trailblazer whose ideas transformed and inspired some of the greatest musicians of our time.



The Music of George Russell takes place on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. in NEC’s historic Jordan Hall, 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston. Admission is free, but tickets are required. The program will include Russell’s "Ezz-thetic," "All About Rosie," "Stratusphunk," and parts of "The African Game." For tickets and information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2268099®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnecmusic.edu%2Fevents%2Fnec-jazz-orchestra-ken-schaphorst-music-george-russell?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



“I was lucky enough to work with George when I started teaching at NEC in 2001,” says Schaphorst, Co-Chair of NEC’s Jazz Studies Department. “Under Russell’s guidance, I conducted ‘The African Game’ in December, 2003, in a celebration of his 80th birthday. When the band performed that piece again in 2004 in New York, I was struck by how many jazz legends were there in the room, paying respect to George and his legacy. I’m looking forward to performing most of ‘The African Game’ again on October 19 in honor of George’s centennial. It’s been wonderful to rehearse that music again, and feel George’s powerful spirit.”



Russell, who died in 2009, taught at NEC from 1969-2004. A MacArthur Fellow, Guggenheim Fellow, and NEA Jazz Master, Russell’s work, including his 1953 book “Lydian Chromatic Concept of Tonal Organization,” had a deep impact on the development of modern jazz. By the time he arrived at NEC, he was already a major figure in jazz, performing with Benny Carter, writing for Dizzy Gillespie, revolutionizing jazz theory, and inspiring greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Bill Evans. “Without George Russell, there would be no Kind of Blue,” says Schaphorst.



From the outset of his tenure at NEC, Russell’s wealth of knowledge and experience became a boon for his students and for the institution. Says Schaphorst, “His interest in theory, composition and creativity laid the foundation for NEC’s innovative approach to teaching jazz.”



Russell’s distinguished students at NEC included Jason Palmer, Don Byron, Marty Ehrlich, Satoko Fujii and Ricky Ford. He coached small ensembles, conducted large ones, and participated in special events including the 2003 celebration for Jordan Hall’s centennial. His monumental, stylistically diverse 1992 commissioned work “Time Line” marked NEC’s 125th anniversary.



Russell’s music, ideas, and legacy continue to endure, within NEC and beyond. “The contribution of George Russell to the musical community cannot be overestimated,” says pianist, composer and NEC faculty member Ben Schwendener, who worked closely with Russell. “As George often said, the Lydian Chromatic Concept is an open-ended theory, ever evolving and opening up creative possibilities. NEC has offered a home for its continuation.”

