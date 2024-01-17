Music Worcester Welcomes Mnozil Brass To Mechanics Hall

The performance is on March 1.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Music Worcester presents Mnozil Brass in concert Friday,  March 1st at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA. With its signature vitalizing blend of music and mania, each performance by the Austrian septet brings jazz, folk music, classical arrangements, and party songs — with hearty helpings of slapstick humor, creative sketches, singing, dance numbers, and horseplay. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.musicworcester.org/schedule/ 

 

Often referred to as “the Monty Python of classical music,” Mnozil Brass take their name from the Gasthaus Mnozil, a restaurant across the street from the Vienna Conservatory, where, in 1992, seven young brass musicians met and began playing at a monthly open-mic. Since then, the group has embraced repertoire for all ages and stages of life: from folk to classical to jazz to pop; all executed with the same fearlessness, immense technical skill, and typical Viennese “schmäh” (almost impossible to find an English translation, but best rendered as a kind of sarcastic charm!).

 

Music Worcester Welcomes Mnozil Brass To Mechanics Hall Performing on an assortment of trumpets, trombones, and tubas, the players all show off their virtuosic chops, it's far from an austere Austrian brass concert: it's a self-described “environment of controlled chaos” and a rollicking good time. 

 

“We are beyond thrilled to have Mnozil Brass return this season, following a very successful and utterly entertaining Worcester debut by the ensemble in 2016.” stated Adrien Finlay, Music Worcester Executive Director, “There was incredible virtuosity on display at Mechanics Hall in addition to some magic tricks, acrobatics, and even ‘Let it Go' from Frozen being played to a balcony full of high school band musicians who joined in to sing the lyrics!”




