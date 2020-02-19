Advertisement

Mike Thornton Performs Jazz Benefit Benefit Concert In Pittsfield, MA

Feb. 19, 2020  

Washington, DC based jazz singer Mike Thornton, best known as the veteran Capitol Steps member who has played US Presidents from Reagan to Trump during his two decades of as a member of The Capitol Steps, joins forces with local pianist Kelley Love to perform an evening of pop and jazz standards.

Thornton regularly performs in clubs around Washington, DC in between his Capitol Steps performances, and after releasing his new DC, Homeward, last year, part of which was recorded before a live audience in The Berkshires, he made his London, England, debut.

The concert is a benefit for two local charities, The Elizabeth Freeman Center and Berkshire County Kid's Place. Tickets, $20.00 each, are available through Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-warmth-a-jazz-benefit-mike-thornton-kel-tickets-94883050759

For information on Mike Thornton: https://mikethorntonjazz.com/

For information on Flavours of Malaysia. http://flavoursintheberkshires.com/

For information on The Elizabeth Freeman Center: https://www.elizabethfreemancenter.org/

For information on Berkshire County Kids Place: https://www.kidsplaceonline.org/



