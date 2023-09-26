Merrimack Repertory Theatre Opens Its 2023-2024 Season With GASLIGHT

The Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) is proud to begin its 2023-2024 season with the world premiere of award-winning playwright Steven Deitz's Gaslight. Produced in partnership with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC), this new psychological thriller opens October 18th through November 5th at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall.

Based on the acclaimed 1939 play by Patrick Hamilton that inspired the modern definition of the 2022 Word of the Year, Gaslight has never been more relevant to modern audiences as Dietz pulls inspiration from Sherlock Holmes and film noir to shed new light onto themes of psychological abuse, gender oppression, and truth. Director Courtney Sale states, “What I admire about Steven's version is that Bella has agency, vulnerability, and moxie. Part of her journey is learning who to trust and making bold moves fast.” She also says, “History reflects very real social dynamics that are alive and well in our time. It's a safe way to examine frightening topics… While Bella's situation is extreme, it can be a container for the ways gaslighting plays out in today's world in both large and small ways.”

Steven Dietz has had his thirty-plus plays produced at over a hundred regional theatres across the country, as well as Off-Broadway and in twenty-five countries internationally. He has been recognized with many awards, including but not limited to: the American Theatre Critics Association's Steinberg New Play Citation for Bloomsday, Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Award for Fiction and Still Life with Iris, and the Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America for Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. In addition to Gaslight, some of Dietz's other recent premieres include Murder on the Links at the North Coast Rep and Laguna Playhouse, and How a Boy Falls at the Northlight Theatre. He also has an upcoming film, “What Happens Later,” directed by Meg Ryan that is adapted from his play, Shooting Star, with playwright Kirk Lynn.

Gaslight features seven professional actors, including: Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show and Summer, The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway), Tom Coiner (Law and Order: SUV on screen, MRT's The 39 Steps), Jim Hopkins (CSC's All the Way, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Henry IV), Karen MacDonald (Founding Company Member of The American Repertory Theatre, MRT's The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge), and Candice Handy (CSC's Education Director, King Lear, Every Christmas Story Ever Told). The show also features a professional design team including: Courtney Sale as the Director (MRT's Executive Artistic Director, The Overview Effect at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival), Samantha Reno for Scenic Design (CSC's Romeo and Juliet, the Cincinnati Opera's Fierce), Rainy Edwards for Costume Design (CSC's The Winter's Tale, the Utah Shakespeare Festival), Laura Glover for Lighting Design (Resident Lighting Designer for Dance Kaleidoscope, company member of the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company), Robert Carlton Stimmel for Sound Design (CSC, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Alliance Theatre), and Kara Eble Trusty for Properties Design (CSC, the Know Theatre of Cincinnati, the Carnegie).

After the production's opening in Cincinnati, reviewers are left raving. Liz Eichler from the League of Cincinnati Theatres praises the cast, but specifically notes, “Jim Hopkins is the highlight of this show. His Inspector Rough (in his “saucy shirt”) needs a sequel–we want more.” Kirk Sheppard from the Sappy Critic states, “Every production element adds depth to this gripping tale… Guided by Courtney Sale's direction, the play captivates with moments so intense that they elicit audible gasps from the audience.”

Tickets for Gaslight are available now on mrt.org, as well as by contacting the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org. Other discounts are also available for Gaslight, including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required for ticket pickup. Recurring discounts include the $5 first night, $10 Lowell night as well as Educator, Group, Military discounts, and much more. For further information, visit Click Here or contact the Enterprise Bank Office.

After Gaslight, MRT will be welcoming back its beloved rendition of A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Courtney Sale, from November 29th through December 24th. Charles Dickens' timeless tale returns with new songs, scenes, and nods to his time in Lowell, featuring the extraordinary talent of local young artists. Following that is Dishwasher Dreams, written and Performed by Alaudin Ullah, and directed by Chay Yew that runs from February 28th through March 17th, 2024.

Celebrating its 45th Season, Merrimack Repertory Theatre has been Merrimack Valley's professional theatre company since 1979 and is an integral part of Lowell's identity as the cultural heart of the region. MRT's mission is to create remarkable new and contemporary plays that bring joy to our art form while engaging, entertaining, and enriching our community. A five-show season runs through May in the intimate 279-seat Nancy L. Donahue Theatre. The company is known as a leader in producing new plays, especially world and regional premieres. MRT is one of 72 theatres nationwide (one of three in Massachusetts) with membership in LORT (the League of Resident Theatres).