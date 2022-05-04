Melissa Etheridge Comes To City Winery Boston For Intimate 'One Woman Band' Shows in June

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Melissa Etheridge brings her solo residency "Melissa Etheridge: One Woman Band" to Boston's City Winery with 4 shows June 5, 6, 8 and 9. In this intimate evening Melissa gives audiences an up-close look at the crafting of her hits, as she plays and layers each component of her tracks in real time.

Promising some of her most personal performances yet, these shows will be the first of their kind since her previous one-woman tour in 2016. Since then, Melissa has spent time further building her repertoire of solo skills during her widely celebrated "Concerts from Home" live stream series and Etheridge TV segments.

The set list for these performances will include a collection of fan favorites, including classic hits and tracks off her well-received latest studio release, One Way Out. All tickets and VIP packages can be purchased here. Special VIP Soundcheck and Merchandise packages will be available for all dates. Please visit MelissaEtheridge.com for additional information.

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. Since her notable rise to fame, Melissa has continued to release several critically acclaimed recordings including, This Is M.E., Memphis Rock & Soul, and The Medicine Show. On September 17, 2021, Melissa released her most recent studio project, titled One Way Out. The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late '80s and early '90s that never made the cut....until now! The time is finally right, and fans will finally get a deeper glimpse to who Melissa was then.

Melissa Etheridge: One Woman Band June 5,6,8,9 at City Winery Boston. All shows at 8pm (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.