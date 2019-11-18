Melissa Etheridge Brings 'The Medicine Show' to Boston

The iconic GRAMMY and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter and activist, Melissa Etheridge announced today that she will hit the road, once again, next Spring to continue The Medicine Show. Etheridge will kick of the spring tour in March and will stay on the road until early May, including at stop at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on Saturday, April 11 at 8pm.

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale to the public this Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10am. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees. Additional information on VIP packages and tickets can be found at MelissaEtherdige.com.

The singer will be performing a variety of fan favorites but will also perform songs from her latest album, "The Medicine Show." Released on April 12, 2019 via Concord Records, the album reunited Etheridge with celebrated producer John Shanks. Etheridge sounds as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The album deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing. Through the songs, she processed the deep fears and hurting she saw in the nation on collective and personal levels: "Shaking," about national anxiety, "Here Comes the Pain," personalizing the opioid crisis, the unifying "Human Chain" about the hope for healing, and the rocking, anthem "Love Will Live." More highlights include the album-cover, "Last Hello," drawing on the incredible strengths and courage shown by the survivors of the Parkland school shootings, and the infections "Wild and Lonely," and "Faded by Design," exploring themes of her past with a new perspective.





