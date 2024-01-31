Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is Coming to Berkshire Theatre Group Summer 2024

Berkshire Theatre Group has unveiled one of the exciting productions in the 2024 summer lineup. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating experience as the musical comedy masterpiece, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, born from the comedic genius of Mel Brooks, graces the stage of the iconic Colonial Theatre from June 27 to July 21. Featuring music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and a book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan, this wickedly inspired reimagining of Brooks' classic comedy film will be directed by Stuart Ross with choreography by Gerry McIntyre.

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein promises an uproarious evening filled with laughter and music, capturing every ounce of the film's panache. Audiences are invited to join us for an electrifying night as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein embarks on a journey into the world of mad science, endeavoring to resurrect a corpse and rival his infamous grandfather's experiment. Accompanied by his peculiar sidekick Igor and enchanting lab assistant Inga, the clandestine laboratories come to life, culminating in the iconic exclamation, "It's alive!" Don't miss the hilarity and theatrical flair as Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein takes center stage at The Colonial Theatre.

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to the majority of BTG's shows at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Berkshire Resident

Full-time Berkshire residents receive a 25% discount on show tickets to any BTG produced show. Limit two tickets per patron per performance. Exclusions include previews, openings, special events and Saturday evening performances. Tickets must be purchased by phone or in person at our box office. A valid Berkshire County driver's license is required when picking up tickets. This offer cannot be combined with any other discount.

Massachusetts Teachers Association

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show. Education is a core value of BTG, and we appreciate those who are doing the work in our community. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.



AAA

AAA members are eligible for 10% off on orders to any BTG show. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.



Tickets for this production go on sale Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visitClick Here or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

At The Colonial Theatre

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein

in association with Bay Street Theater and Geva Theatre Center

music & lyrics by Mel Brooks

book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan

original direction & choreography by Susan Stroman

directed by Stuart Ross

choreography by Gerry McIntyre

at The Colonial Theatre

Previews: Thursday, June 27 at 7pm and Friday, June 28 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, June 29 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, July 21 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview $60

Tickets: Premium $125; Adult $60 & $75; Teen (13 and up) $38

