Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Berkshire Theatre Group in June

Tickets for this production go on sale Wednesday, January 31 at 12pm.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Berkshire Theatre Group in June

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced one of the exciting productions in the 2024 summer lineup. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating experience as the musical comedy masterpiece, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, born from the comedic genius of Mel Brooks, graces the stage of the iconic Colonial Theatre from June 27 to July 21. Featuring music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and a book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan, this wickedly inspired reimagining of Brooks' classic comedy film will be directed by Stuart Ross with choreography by Gerry McIntyre.

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein promises an uproarious evening filled with laughter and music, capturing every ounce of the film's panache. Audiences are invited to join us for an electrifying night as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein embarks on a journey into the world of mad science, endeavoring to resurrect a corpse and rival his infamous grandfather's experiment. Accompanied by his peculiar sidekick Igor and enchanting lab assistant Inga, the clandestine laboratories come to life, culminating in the iconic exclamation, "It's alive!" Don't miss the hilarity and theatrical flair as Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein takes center stage at The Colonial Theatre.




