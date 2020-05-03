MassOpera Will Present a Virtual Mother's Day Fundraising Concert

MassOpera is presenting its first virtual event: Mother's Day Songs and Shout-outs! With the ongoing global pandemic MassOpera wanted to find a way to not only share beautiful music with its audiences, but personalize the experience as well. Since so many of us are isolated and unable to see our mothers (and other loved ones) on Mother's Day, MassOpera wanted to present something parents and children can enjoy together (virtually), while still physically apart.

In addition to enjoying gorgeous arias and songs from some of MassOpera's most venerated artists, you will have the the ability to submit a personalized shout-out to your mother-or any loved one for that matter-with the singers reading these shout-outs throughout the virtual concert!

Watch the concert on Mother's Day, Sunday May 10th @ 4 PM for FREE! Submit a personalized shout-out of 30 words or less via the donation page by donating-what-you-can, and your shout-out (to your mother or other loved one) will be read during the concert!

Sponsor one of the five singers and one of their three arias/songs during the concert for $250 - and your chosen singer will dedicate your chosen aria/song to your mother (or other loved one) PLUS they will read out-loud your 100-word personalized shout-out! If you are interested in sponsoring an aria please contact Will Neely at will@massopera.org

Learn more at https://massopera.org/mothers-day-songs-and-shout-outs/.





