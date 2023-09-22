Mason Daring And Jeanie Stahl Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary As Singing Partners At Club Passim On October 22

Mason Daring and Jeanie Stahl, renowned singing partners, will commemorate 50 years of musical collaboration at Club Passim on October 22. Mason, a highly regarded film and television composer, and Jeanie, a premier vocalist, will return to the city where they first met for a special event celebrating their five decades of performing and recording together. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

The partnership began in a Cambridge Club in 1973, where Mason, at the time, was performing and Jeanie was auditioning. Before they met, Mason attended law school, drove a cab, and performed at night. Jeanie was in the backstretch of college, managing the college coffee house, putting on rock concerts, and performing in area coffee houses. Based on immediate respect for each other's musical talents and aspirations, they band together.

Mason has been an award-winning composer for 75 motion pictures and mini-series. His credits include the scores for sixteen John Sayles movies, including The Secret of Roan Inish, Eight Men Out, Matewan, and Lone Star. His TV scores include the long-playing themes for PBS's Nova and Frontline. His major film credits include, among others, From Earth to the Moon, The Opposite of Sex, Music of the Heart, and Where the Heart Is.

Jeanie continued performing as a featured vocalist, including starring in music videos for TV's Masterpiece Theatre and recordings for films for John Sayles and the cult hit The Opposite of Sex. She recorded several solo albums on the Daring Records label.

The pair recorded two albums together, appeared on national and local radio and TV, including Barbara Walters' final Today show, and won area newspaper readers' polls. They plan to record together later this fall.

Mason Daring and Jeanie Stahl perform at Club Passim on Sunday, October 22 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $35 and available at Click Here. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visitClick HereClick Here.