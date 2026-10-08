Marie Eife and Ali Funkhouser to Star in FROZEN at FPAC

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The Franklin Performing Arts Company will open its 2026-27 Season with Disney’s Frozen running October 16-25 at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, MA. The production will star Marie Eife (Wicked) as Elsa and Ali Funkhouser as Anna. This year, Eife has been reigning as Queen Elsa in Frozen at Maine State Music Theatre and this upcoming winter, at Walnut St Theatre. Prior to that, Eife toured internationally with Wicked, Legally Blonde, and My Fair Lady. FPAC’s production will be directed by FPAC Artistic Director Raye Lynn Mercer with choreography by Chaz Wolcott (So You Think You Can Dance, Newsies, CATS), and music direction by Hallie Wetzell.

Joining Eife and Funkhouser are Emiliano Morales (Chicago Tour) as Kristoff, Andrew Scott Holmes as Hans, and Paul Rescigno as Olaf. The cast of NYC, Boston, and New England actors also includes Chantel O’Brien as Bulda, Chris Kane as Pabbie, Nicole Franklin Kelley as Queen Iduna, Andy Saehan Shin as King Agnarr, Tim Ayres-Kerr as Oaken/Bishop, Greg Leach as the Duke of Weselton, Cole Stanley as Sven, Ella Amarante, Nick Corsi, Shae Forest, Wyatt McDaniel, Taylor Hilt Mitchell, Joshua Nacionales, and Ivis Tostes. Young Elsa and Anna will be played by local student actors Colette Lelievre (Young Elsa), Katie Cornwell (Young Anna Friday. nights and Saturday matinees), and Eliza Rodenhiser (Young Anna Saturday nights and Sunday matinees).

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. With a commitment to the professional development of emerging artists, FPAC’s Student Apprentice Program gives students of the arts a chance to share the stage with and be directed and choreographed by Broadway stars and New York and Boston professionals. Joining the cast of Frozen are Student Apprentices Ani Corkran, Helena Cornwell, Baree Frigon, Hailey Hulbig, Jana Ren, Maja Thaker, Abby Winsor, Christopher Charles, Ricky Fraser, Emma Freeman, Arabella Girouard, Halley Henderson, Aureja Johnson, Evelyn King, Ela LeClerc, Suri Pahari, Bella Pereira, Savannah Schlieman, and Zoey Tucker.

Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local performers, and emerging artists. This year’s season at THE BLACK BOX features Frozen, POTUS, The Secret Garden, ‘night, Mother, and Once Upon a Mattress.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 06 Hrs 15 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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