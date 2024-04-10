Marblehead School of Ballet to Celebrate National Dance Week and National Poetry Month With Free Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates National Dance Week from April 19 through April 28 and National Poetry Month.

On Saturday, April 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the school presents a special program, Marblehead School of Ballet Celebrates National Dance Week, featuring a performance of dance repertory. During the program, the winners of the MSB's National Dance Week Poetry Contest will also be announced, receive their awards and read the poems they wrote.

The program, sponsored in part by the North Shore Civic Ballet and the Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, will be held at the Marblehead School of Ballet's upper studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The program is open to the public and free, with donations greatly appreciated. Seating is limited. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting msb@havetodance.com or calling 781-631-6262..

Dance Presentation

The MSB's Repertory Class will present a range of repertory highlighting classical ballet and Spanish works. The program includes excerpts of “Konservatoriet” choreographed by August Bournoville and staged by Paula K. Shiff. The MSB's students will also perform the Spanish piece, Las Niñas del Pasodoble, with choreography by guest performer, Carlos Fittante. Fittante, the artistic director of BALAM Dance Theatre, will also dance an eighteenth century Fandango from Lima, Peru.

National Dance Week Poetry Contest

In observance of National Poetry Month in April, the Marblehead School of Ballet launched a National Dance Week Poetry Contest. The MSB's current and former students and the general public were invited to submit poems with the theme, Wonders of Dance, from March 1 through April 8.

Special Offers

National Dance Week is also a time to dance and go shopping. The public may purchase a range of products, such as coffee mugs, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com and receive 10% off the total order. To receive the special discount, customers must use promo code DanceWeek24 at checkout.

In Person and Online Classes

Classes and private lessons are taught in person and online for students of all ages -- children, tweens, teenagers, adults, and seniors. Instruction is provided in creative movement, ballet (children through adult levels), stretch and strength, pre-pointe and pointe, partner dance, West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, Ballroom, Latin, and Theater Arts. Students may register for classes online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/.

For a class schedule, information about private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

The MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.