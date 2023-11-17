Marblehead School Of Ballet To Hold Free Christmas Walk Activities Of Musical Theater And Dance

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates Christmas Walk with a special theater class and a Spanish dance performance open to the public free-of-charge on Saturday, December 2. The school is located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Join the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead's annual holiday parade. After the parade, the public is invited to participate in a Musical Theatre class from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the school. Karen Maria Pisani, the former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line under the direction of Michael Bennett, will teach this special offering. The class will be presented free-of-charge for children, teenagers, and adults.

Following the Musical Theatre class, MSB's dancers and guest artist and teacher Carlos Fittante will perform Spanish and holiday delights. Fittante, artistic director of BALAM Dance Theatre, dressed in traditional costume, will perform El Vito, with Spanish folk music by Grupo Francisco de Goya. The mid-nineteenth century choreography was staged by Luisa Pericet in Madrid, Spain and Mariano Parra in New York City, with coaching by Barbara Romero.

MSB's dancers will perform Marzipan, an excerpt from Nutcracker, with choreography after Petipa staged by Marblehead School of Ballet's director, Paula K. Shiff. They will also present the lively Spanish dance, Las Niñas del Pasodoble, with choreography by Fittante and coaching by Shiff.

For further information about the program or the school, contact 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com.

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

