Madeleine Peyroux Comes to Firehouse Center For The Arts

Brace yourself for a special musical evening as Madeleine Peyroux comes to Newburyport for a one-of-a-kind experience. The Grammy nominated artist will be on the Institution for Savings Mainstage at the Arakelian Theater for two nights on October 27 & October 28, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Get ready for a soulful jazz journey, spotlighting the jazz rhythms that have propelled Madeleine Peyroux to global stardom.

This performance is part of the Firehouse's "Living Room Concert Series presented by the Geraghty Group at Morgan Stanley." This new series kicked off earlier this year with Judy Collins and aims to bring big name artists to the intimate theater space in Newburyport.

"To be able to bring Madeleine Peyroux to the Firehouse is a true honor." says Firehouse Executive Director, John Moynihan. "I think the arts are integral to creating memories that last a lifetime. At the Firehouse, providing these experiences are at the forefront of all we do."

Born in Athens, Georgia, in 1974, Madeleine Peyroux's love affair with music began at a young age, but her teenage years in the bustling streets of Paris set her on an extraordinary path. Reminiscent of the legendary Edith Piaf, Peyroux honed her musical craft by busking on the streets of the French capital, immersing herself in the city's rich musical culture and forging lasting friendships with its street musicians.

Madeleine's fearless spirit led her to join the Lost Wandering Blues and Jazz Band at 16, embarking on a two-year European tour. This transformative experience introduced her to the timeless voices of Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday, leaving an indelible mark on her musical journey.

In 1991, Atlantic Records' Yves Beauvais discovered the young prodigy's talents while visiting New York. Although she initially declined a record deal, Madeleine Peyroux would later accept the offer, leading to the release of her breakthrough album, "Dreamland," in 1996. With a dusky voice reminiscent of jazz icons Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, Peyroux captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

"Dreamland" featured a stellar lineup of musicians and included Peyroux's soulful renditions of classics like "Gettin' Some Fun Out of Life" and "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter." The album's success catapulted Madeleine Peyroux into the international spotlight, allowing her to tour the world, collaborate with renowned artists, and open for Cesaria Evora.

Over three decades later, Peyroux stands as a distinguished artist with nine captivating albums to her name. Her work has earned accolades, including the BBC International Artist Of The Year honor, and her music has graced the soundtrack of the Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water." Peyroux's relentless pursuit of creative exploration and unwavering dedication to her craft inspire and enchant audiences worldwide.

"Madeleine regularly plays in venues much larger than the Firehouse. That's what makes this so special." Moynihan says, "Having a star of this size in our 191-seat theater is something that anyone who attends will never forget."

Madeleine Peyroux's performance at the Firehouse Center for Arts promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, celebrating the journey of an exceptional artist who has left an indelible mark on the world of jazz. Tickets for this special event are priced at $125 for members and $145 for non-members.

Secure your tickets today and be there for a night of timeless music that transcends boundaries.