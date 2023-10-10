MR. PARENT to Open At Boston Playwrights Theatre This Week

A deeply felt and hilarious solo performance about inequitable systems and finding one's place.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Opening this week at Boston Playwrights Theatre... Mr. Parent by Melinda Lopez with Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Conceived with and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian

A struggling actor turns to teaching for a steady paycheck, thinking "how hard could it be?" It doesn't take long to realize that the answer is somewhere between "very" and "impossible." But then-as he careens from the Boston Public Schools by day to serious thespian at night-Mr. Parent starts to wonder where he really belongs. Mr. Parent is a deeply felt and hilarious solo performance about crushingly inequitable systems, the brilliance of every kid, and how we might all find the space to be ourselves.

Featuring Maurice Emmanuel Parent.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website: Click Here

Performance Schedule:
Tues., Wed., Thurs. at 7:30 p.m.
Fri. at 8 p.m.
Sat. at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sun. at 2 p.m.

At Boston Playwrights' Theatre
949 Commonwealth Ave.
Boston, MA 02215




