MOSSO's Mix and Match: A Chamber Music Medley Comes to Trinity United Methodist Church

Bing Productions presents MOSSO's Mix and Match: A Chamber Music Medley, on Thursday, September 22, 7:00 PM in Asbury Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Avenue, in Springfield's Forest Park section.

This performance by the MOSSO Chamber Players features violinists Robert Lawrence and Miho Matsuno, violist Masako Yanagita, cellist Patricia Edens, double bassist Boots Maleson, clarinetist Christopher Cullen, horn player Robert Hoyle, and bassoonist Shotaro Mori. According to Lawrence, the program - including music of Mozart, Brahms, Dvořák, and Schubert - will be family-friendly, and last approximately 75 minutes.

General admission tickets, $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194331®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fmosso-chamber-ensemble-tickets-408920240447?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

MOSSO, which recently named Maestro Kevin Rhodes as its Artistic Advisor, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. MOSSO has presented orchestral concerts at Springfield Symphony Hall, a series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Forest Park, and at the Westfield Athenaeum, and participated in the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. For further information about MOSSO's programs: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com