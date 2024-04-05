MORE. REAL. LIFE. STORIES is Coming To The Firehouse Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a successful first season in 2023, Silver Theater Productions will return April 11-13 with MORE. Real. Life. Stories. Billed as "six plays in 90 minutes about what it means to be human," these plays take a deeper look at life and present them in a way that is accessible to all.

Founded by Allan Haley, Silver Theater Productions aims to present works for "actors of a certain age" -something that can be challenging to find. When beginning the company, Haley wanted to provide real, fleshed out roles for older actors versus the bit parts they are usually given within a full play. Thus, MORE. Real. Life. Stories. takes that challenge on full force and highlights the 15 local actors that will grace the Institution for Savings Mainstage.

"Integral to the mission of the Firehouse is providing opportunities for performers of all ages and backgrounds." says John Moynihan, Executive Director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts, "Sharing experiences in our historic, intimate theater is what being human is all about."

Performance Details

What: MORE. Real. Life. Stories

When: April 11 @ 8pm

April 12 @ 8pm

April 13 @ 2pm and 8pm

Where: Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport, MA 01950

Ticket Prices: Non-Member: $18 / Member: $15/Senior: $16

Visit www.firehouse.org for more information or stop in our Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office, open 7 days a week.

Firehouse Center for the Arts is a member-based non-profit organization located on the waterfront at Market Square in Newburyport, MA, home to the Institution for Savings Mainstage in the 191 seat Arakelian Theater and Institution for Savings Art Gallery. The Firehouse offers live theater, film, dance, music, children's programming, arts education for youth and adults, our acclaimed New Works Festival, and a rotating art gallery that exhibits works by local and International Artists. The Firehouse is handicapped accessible.