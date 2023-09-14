ME AND THE SKY Cabaret Performance Comes to WAM in November

Performances run  November 1-4, 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

ME AND THE SKY Cabaret Performance Comes to WAM in November

WAM's Fall Cabaret event, Me and The Sky: A Cabaret of Empowering Broadway Hits, will play November 1-4, 2023, at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare & Company. Tickets for this four-night-only event are on sale now.

The Fall Cabaret is an evening of empowering Broadway hits that focus on the full array of women’s stories. The Cabaret evening is co-created and directed by WAM Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston and Pioneer Valley-based theatre artist and musician Kyle Boatwright (WAM’s Miscast Cabaret, Bright Half Life), whose work often centers on uplifting underrepresented voices. 

This celebratory evening features songs from such hit musicals as: Rent, Come From Away, Newsies, Shucked, and Waitress. Boatwright explained the impetus for creating the cabaret saying: “In this cabaret, women get to tell the full scope of our stories, going beyond the tropes of the ingenue or the strumpet or the witch and diving fully into what it can mean to be a woman: the passion, the careers, the friendships, motherhood, strife, joy, the relationship with oneself. It all gets to live in this world that we're creating here at WAM.”  

Kingston agrees, explaining that: "Musical Theatre has the power to connect directly to our hearts. The songs that we are sharing in Me and The Sky center women's lives in all their beautiful complexity, and the talent in the ensemble of creators, singers, and musicians is tremendously inspiring."

WAM is thrilled to welcome three powerhouse artists to the stage; Jess Diaz Griffin (Bright Star, Wonderettes, In the Heights, Sister Act, Elf), Shannon Lamb (The Full Monty, Annie, Smokey Joe’s Café, Little Shop of Horrors), and Wendy Welch (A Little Night Music, Caroline, or Change, The Light in the Piazza, Follies, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson). This accomplished trio will be accompanied by a live band of Berkshire musicians.

“I am delighted that the final event of my tenure as Producing Artistic Director at WAM is a joyful evening of uplifting songs honoring women’s voices” said Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven. “To have such an incredible cast and creative team creating this evening is the cherry on top.”

“As the Berkshires is frosting over, we hope you will join us in the warm embrace of these Broadway hits,” added Molly Merrihew, Managing Director. “Moreover, our Saturday night performance is a special benefit celebration of our Founder Kristen Van Ginhoven, who has moved mountains for women and girls over the past 14 years at WAM, with a cocktail party hosted by Jayne Atkinson, and dessert reception at the theatre following the show. Grab a friend, and a glass of wine at the bar, and meet us in the theatre for an unforgettable and uplifting evening of song and celebration!” 

BENEFIT:

On Saturday, November 4th, join our indomitable Founder & Producing Artistic Director for a festive celebration. The evening begins with an intimate and exclusive pre-show cocktail party hosted by Jayne Atkinson, acclaimed actor (Tony Award and Drama Desk Nominee) and longtime WAM Artist. The evening continues with a special benefit performance of Me and The Sky, and culminates with a decadent dessert reception with the artists and champagne toast for Kristen.

Kristen co-founded WAM Theatre in 2010, inspired by the book Half the Sky. Over the years,  WAM’s mission of arts as activism with a focus on gender equity, in particular, creating opportunities for people who identify as women and girls, has deeped. Kristen, alongside the team and board, has expanded WAM’s regional and national significance and reach, while directing many of our hit shows, including What The Constitution Means to Me, Emilie, Ann, and In Darfur. Join us as we look back on more than a decade of growth and opportunity for women and girls. 




Recommended For You