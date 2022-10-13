Lyric Stage Company Of Boston Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields and directed by Fred Sullivan, Jr.° is filled with merriment and laugh-out-loud antics that will be a highlight of your holiday season. A comedy gem for all generations to share, there is hilarity and joy to be savored, and time well spent with those you love to be with at the theater.

"Break a leg!" takes on a whole new meaning for a woefully misguided troupe of players at the Cornley University Society's opening night performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor. An unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can't play dead, a ruffled detective, and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, all mayhem, this 1920s whodunit is disastrously delightful.

Performances begin Friday, November 11 and run through Sunday, December 18. Press Performance is Sunday, November 13 at 3pm. Email heather_darrow@lyricstage.com for tickets.

Director Fred Sullivan Jr.° says, "I have assembled a cast filled with actors I know and love, and a few new-to-me actors who came to auditions and wowed us. I can't think of a more perfect time (after these last few years) for a really fun gut-busting comedy."

Featuring Kelby T. Akin*, Alexa Cadete, Nora Eschenheimer*, Dan Garcia, Mitch Kiliulis, Michael Liebhauser*, Marc Alexander Pierre*, and Dan Whelton*.

Understudies: Margaret Clark, Patrick French, and Matt C. Ryan.

Scenic Design is by Peter Colao, Costume Design by Gail Buckley**, Lighting Design by John Malinowski, and Sound Design by Dewey Dellay.

Kelby T. Akin* (Robert)-Lyric Stage: Death of a Salesman (Biff), 33 Variations (Mike), The Understudy (Jake), By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Slasvick/Brad), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Brick). The Gamm Theatre: Hamlet (Laertes), Paul (Nero), Glengarry Glen Ross (Lingk), Romeo and Juliet (Mercutio), Much Ado About Nothing (Don John). Trinity Repertory Company:: Richard III (Ratcliffe), A Christmas Carol (Ghost of Christmas Present), All The King's Men (Dolph Pillsbury/Hugh Miller). Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: Cymbeline (Cloten), Our American Hamlet (June Booth/John Sleeper Clark), As You Like It (Charles/Willam). Film and Television: Patriots Day, Detroit, Grey Lady, The Heat, We Don't Belong Here, Crooked Arrows, Castle Rock. Kelby won an IRNE for his work as Biff in Death of a Salesman.

Alexa Cadete (Annie)- Lyric Stage: Debut. Guerilla Opera: I Give You My Home (Rose's Mother). Studio Theatre Worcester: Doubt, A Parable (Sister Aloysius). Intermittent Theatre Company: Sisters (Louise), Titus Andronicus (Demetrius). Green Mountain: One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Nurse Ratched), Waiting For Lefty (Agate Keller), Hurly Burly (Donna), Major Barbara (Rummy), The Dining Room (2nd Actress). A graduate of Green Mountain College, Alexa has trained at the Dorset Theatre Festival Conservatory and the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. Instagram: @alexacadete, Website: alexacadete.com.

Nora Eschenheimer* (Sandra)- Lyric Stage: Debut. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: The Tempest (Miranda), Cymbeline (Imogen). The Gamm Theatre: As You Like It (Rosalind), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Helena), A Lie Agreed Upon (Thea Hovstad), The Importance of Being Earnest (Gwendolen Fairfax), The Winter's Tale (Perdita). Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles: Love's Labour's Lost (Princess of France). Greystone Mansion Theater: Twelfth Night (Viola). Ocean State Theatre Company: Inherit the Wind (Rachel Brown). Nora received an Elliot Norton Award nomination for her performance as Imogen in Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production of Cymbeline. Instagram: @noraeschenheimer, Website: www.noraeschenheimer.com.

Dan Garcia (Jonathan) - Lyric Stage: Debut. The Gamm Theatre: Describe the Night (Feliks), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Philostrate/Cobweb), A Lie Agreed Upon (Townsperson). Out Loud Theatre: Tartuffe (Damis/Cleante). Seed and Ivy Theatre: Bed Time Stories (Rudy). Community College of Rhode Island: Fool for Love (Eddie), Lone Star (Roy), Bad Jews (Jonah), Crimes of the Heart (Barnette Lloyd). Dan is a graduate of The Community College of Rhode Island. Instagram: dan__garcia

Mitch Kiliulis (Trevor) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Mass Arts Center: Phyro-Giants (Joey), Moon Over Buffalo (Paul), Dead Man's Cell Phone (Dwight). Vanilla Box Productions: Cannibals of the Heart (Fipp). Eventide Theatre Company: Twain by the Tale (Ensemble). Pilgrim Soul Productions: American Buffalo (Bobby). Mitch is a proud graduate of the Roger Williams University Theatre Department and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting Summer Conservatory.

Michael Liebhauser* (Chris) - Lyric Stage: Debut. The Gamm Theatre: Describe The Night (Isaac Babel), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Titania), Assassins (Czolgosz), The Night Watch (Fraser/Cole), Incognito (Henry Mason/Michael). Theater at Monmouth: Antony and Cleopatra (Antony), Comedy of Errors (Antipholus of Syracuse/Ephesus), Lysistrata (Magistrate). Quintessence Repertory Theater: The Cure at Troy (Chorus), The Wizard of Oz (Guard/Monkeys/Winkies/Mayor of Munchkin City), King Lear (Albany). Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: King Lear (Edmund), Richard III (Richard), Romeo and Juliet (Tybalt), Much Ado About Nothing (Don Pedro), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lysander). Short North Stage: Young Frankenstein (Fredrick), Noises Off (Gary). Michael is a graduate of The University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA Actor Training Program, and of Interlochen Arts Academy. More info at MichaelLiebhauser.com

Marc Pierre* (Max) - Lyric Stage: Peter and the Starcatcher. The Gamm Theatre: An Octoroon, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Gloria. Huntington Theatre: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Milk Like Sugar. Boston Playwrights Theatre: Gone Nowhere. Florida Repertory Theatre: Fences. Kitchen Theatre Company: Brawler. Actors Theatre of Louisville: Airness. Central Square Theatre: When January Feels Like Summer. Gloucester Stage: The Flick. TV/Film Credits: Castle Rock and Twelve (Joel Schumacher, Director.) Marc has a B.F.A. from Emerson College and is a recipient of the Isabel Sanford Scholarship and Emerson College's Acting Area Award.

Dan Whelton* (Dennis) - Lyric Stage: Anna Christie (Mat Burke), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Nick), One Man, Two Guv'nors (Stanley Stubbers). Hartford Stage: The Learned Ladies of Park Avenue (Butler), A Christmas Carol (Marvel/The Ghost of Christmas Future). Hartford TheaterWorks: Take Me Out (Jason Chenier). Central Square Theater: Operation Epsilon (von Weizsacker), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Valmont). Majestic Theater: Long Day's Journey into Night (Edmund), Million Dollar Quartet (Carl Perkins), Almost, Maine (Ensemble). SpeakEasy Stage Company: The History Boys (Dakin). Film and Television: Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, The Mystery of Matter. Dan is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University and is an IRNE and Elliot Norton Award winner.

Margaret Clark (Sandra/Annie Understudy) - Lyric Stage: In Any Face (Larysa). Brown Box Theatre Project: Much Ado About Nothing (Beatrice), As You Like It (Rosalind). Greater Boston Stage Company/Front Porch: The Three Musketeers (Milady). SpeakEasy Stage Company: Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Emily/Teresa u/s). Huntington Theatre: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and Romeo and Juliet. When not acting, Margaret also works as a fight and intimacy choreographer. Favorite choreography credits include Black Superhero Magic Mama with Company One/ART, Dry Land and Spring Awakening with Tufts, and Our Dear Dead Drug Lord with Off The Grid (World Premiere).