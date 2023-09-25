Lamplighter Sessions Returns For Five Nights of Impromptu Performances at Club Passim

Singer-Songwriter Peter Mulvey presents The Lamplighter Sessions at Club Passim from October 27-31. The Lamplighter Sessions, a staple on the Passim calendar, began over ten years ago and has evolved into a multi-night, one-room festival of improvisational art-music, spoken word, visual art, and theater. Artist Mulvey curates each night in this series, showcasing the diversity and uniqueness Passim offers. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Mulvey began his career on the streets of Dublin as a busker and then moved on to performing in the subways and streets of Boston. He received his first record deal in Boston in 1994 and has made seventeen records, spanning rock and roll, folk, jazz, spoken word, and Americana. Mulvey is part of Passim's Folk Collective, a cohort of artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders from the greater Boston area dedicated to exchanging ideas and developing projects to expand and diversify the musical and cultural offerings. This year, Mulvey shares two of the five nights of the Lamplighter Sessions with members of Passim's Folk Collective.

The Sessions begin Friday, October 27 at 8:00 pm with “Step Right Up!” Peter and fellow Folk Collective artists Stephanie McKay, Maxfield Anderson, and Almira Ara will spin a wheel loaded with iconic songs by iconic artists and then sing the song that the wheel lands on. Guests can expect to hear music from John Prine, Dolly Parton, John Lennon, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, and more.

Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 pm, Mulvey is joined by singer-songwriters Kris Delmhorst, Rose Polenzani for “I'll Tell You All My Secrets.” Backed by Dana Colley, Muddy Ruckus, and Barry Rothman for an evening of music of all genres, from indie punk blues to the deep, warm tones of a baritone saxophone.

Peter Mulvey & The Crumbling Beauties will perform Tom Waits' 1985 album “Rain Dogs” in its entirety on Sunday, October 29, at 7:00 pm.

Monday, October 30, at 8:00 pm, Mulvey is again joined by members of Passim's Folk Collective: Naomi Westwater and Lydia Harrell, backed by the Crumbling Beauties, for “Remember When You Loved Me.”

On Tuesday, October 31 at 8:00 pm: “God's Away on Business.” Mulvey will be joined by Tim Gearan, Anita Suhanin, Hazel Royer, Zak Trojano, and Barry Rothman for the Annual Lamplighter All Hallows' Eve Costume Party, where guests can expect songs, stories, and disguises.

The Lamplighter Sessions at Club Passim run from October 27 - 31st. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.