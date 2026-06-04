LOVE BOAT Star Jill Whelan Joins Adam Pascal-Helmed DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre

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Jill Whelan will join Harbour Lights Theatre's upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen as Cynthia Murphy, the mother of Connor and Zoe Murphy.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal and Associate Director Trent Soyster, the Tony Award-winning musical will run August 6–9, 2026 at the Carr Amphitheater in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Whelan is best known for playing Vicki Stubing, the daughter of Captain Stubing, on the hit television series The Love Boat. She appeared on eight seasons of the beloved series and later reprised the role on Love Boat: The Next Wave.

In Dear Evan Hansen, Cynthia Murphy is a mother struggling to hold her family together in the wake of an unimaginable loss. As Connor and Zoe's mother, she becomes one of the story's emotional anchors as she searches for connection, understanding, and a path forward.

"One of the reasons Dear Evan Hansen has resonated with so many people is that every character is deeply human," said Whelan. "Cynthia is a woman trying to make sense of something no parent should ever have to face, and I feel honored to step into her shoes. I'm excited to join Adam and this talented cast to tell a story that continues to connect with audiences around the world."

"Jill brings warmth, compassion, and tremendous heart to this role," said Pascal. "Cynthia carries so much emotional weight in the story, and Jill has a natural ability to connect with audiences. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the company."

Whelan joins the previously announced cast, including Mickey White as Evan Hansen, Tony Award nominee Orfeh as Heidi Hansen, America's Got Talent semifinalist Tory Vagasy as Zoe Murphy, Dillon Klena as Connor Murphy, Chris Medlin as Jared Kleinman, and Kayla Louison as Alana Beck.

Harbour Lights Theatre's production of Dear Evan Hansen will run August 6–9, 2026, with evening performances at 8:00 PM Thursday through Sunday and a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, August 8.

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