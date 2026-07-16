 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

James Moye Will Join Adam Pascal-Helmed DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre

He reprises the role of Larry Murphy after previously appearing in the Broadway production.

By:
James Moye Will Join Adam Pascal-Helmed DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre

Harbour Lights Theatre has announced that Broadway veteran James Moye will join its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen as Larry Murphy, reprising the role after previously appearing in the Broadway production.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal and Associate Director Trent Soyster, the Tony Award-winning musical will run August 6–9, 2026 at the Carr Amphitheater in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Moye previously portrayed Larry Murphy on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen. His additional Broadway credits include Aladdin, Tootsie, Million Dollar Quartet, On the Twentieth Century, Bullets Over Broadway, Ragtime, A Tale of Two Cities, Urinetown, and The Full Monty. His television and film credits include Fair Game, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Blacklist, Royal Pains, The Mysteries of Laura, The Today Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In Dear Evan Hansen, Larry Murphy is Connor and Zoe's father, a man navigating profound grief while struggling to reconnect with his family after an unimaginable tragedy. Though often reserved, Larry's journey reveals the quiet complexities of fatherhood, loss, and the hope of finding a way forward.

"I'm incredibly grateful to revisit Larry," said Moye. "Returning to this role is especially meaningful because of the compassion and honesty at the heart of this story. I'm thrilled to join Adam and this wonderful company to bring this beautiful musical to audiences on the South Shore."

"James has already proven what a remarkable Larry he is," said Pascal. "He brings authenticity, depth, and quiet strength to the role, and we're fortunate to have someone with his experience and heart joining this company. James brings the final piece into place, and I couldn't be more excited about the extraordinary cast we've assembled. I can't wait for audiences to experience what we've created together this August."

Moye joins the previously announced cast, including Mickey White as Evan Hansen, Tony Award nominee Orfeh as Heidi Hansen, actress Jill Whelan as Cynthia Murphy, America's Got Talent semifinalist Tory Vagasy as Zoe Murphy, Dillon Klena as Connor Murphy, Chris Medlin as Jared Kleinman, and Kayla Louison as Alana Beck.

Harbour Lights Theatre's production of Dear Evan Hansen will run August 6–9, 2026, with performances at 8:00 PM Thursday through Saturday, a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, August 8, and a 7:30 PM performance on Sunday, August 9.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Carr Amphitheater
Upcoming Shows
Dear Evan Hansen
8/6 - 8/9/2026
Recent Articles
LOVE BOAT Star Jill Whelan Joins Adam Pascal-Helmed DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre
LOVE BOAT Star Jill Whelan Joins Adam Pascal-Helmed DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre
6/4/2026
Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Boston SHOWS

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (All audience members regardless of age must have a ticket. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult in Boston The Rocky Horror Picture Show (All audience members regardless of age must have a ticket. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/27-10/27)
Dirty Dancing in Boston Dirty Dancing
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/22)
Lovesong in Boston Lovesong
The Unicorn Theatre (7/22-8/23)
HAIRSPRAY in Boston HAIRSPRAY
The Cape Playhouse (7/15-8/08)
Jazz at the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival: Steve Wilson, Renee Rosnes and David Wong in Boston Jazz at the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival: Steve Wilson, Renee Rosnes and David Wong
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (8/11-8/11)
Covenant in Boston Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
Tuba Skinny in Boston Tuba Skinny
Payomet Performing Arts Center (9/02-9/02)
Valerie June in Boston Valerie June
Payomet Performing Arts Center (8/30-8/30)
Moon Over Buffalo-The Cackeling Comical Cabaret On August 09, 2026 in Boston Moon Over Buffalo-The Cackeling Comical Cabaret On August 09, 2026
Paris Cabaret Starline Room Dinner Theatre (8/09-8/09)
Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky in Boston Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky
Payomet Performing Arts Center (8/09-8/09)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets