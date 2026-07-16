James Moye Will Join Adam Pascal-Helmed DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre

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Harbour Lights Theatre has announced that Broadway veteran James Moye will join its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen as Larry Murphy, reprising the role after previously appearing in the Broadway production.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal and Associate Director Trent Soyster, the Tony Award-winning musical will run August 6–9, 2026 at the Carr Amphitheater in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Moye previously portrayed Larry Murphy on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen. His additional Broadway credits include Aladdin, Tootsie, Million Dollar Quartet, On the Twentieth Century, Bullets Over Broadway, Ragtime, A Tale of Two Cities, Urinetown, and The Full Monty. His television and film credits include Fair Game, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Blacklist, Royal Pains, The Mysteries of Laura, The Today Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In Dear Evan Hansen, Larry Murphy is Connor and Zoe's father, a man navigating profound grief while struggling to reconnect with his family after an unimaginable tragedy. Though often reserved, Larry's journey reveals the quiet complexities of fatherhood, loss, and the hope of finding a way forward.

"I'm incredibly grateful to revisit Larry," said Moye. "Returning to this role is especially meaningful because of the compassion and honesty at the heart of this story. I'm thrilled to join Adam and this wonderful company to bring this beautiful musical to audiences on the South Shore."

"James has already proven what a remarkable Larry he is," said Pascal. "He brings authenticity, depth, and quiet strength to the role, and we're fortunate to have someone with his experience and heart joining this company. James brings the final piece into place, and I couldn't be more excited about the extraordinary cast we've assembled. I can't wait for audiences to experience what we've created together this August."

Moye joins the previously announced cast, including Mickey White as Evan Hansen, Tony Award nominee Orfeh as Heidi Hansen, actress Jill Whelan as Cynthia Murphy, America's Got Talent semifinalist Tory Vagasy as Zoe Murphy, Dillon Klena as Connor Murphy, Chris Medlin as Jared Kleinman, and Kayla Louison as Alana Beck.

Harbour Lights Theatre's production of Dear Evan Hansen will run August 6–9, 2026, with performances at 8:00 PM Thursday through Saturday, a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, August 8, and a 7:30 PM performance on Sunday, August 9.

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