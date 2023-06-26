Kerri Louise Will Headline Comedy Night At Samuel Slater's Next Month

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. The show will feature Kerri Louise plus special guests Dan Crohn and Dan Miller for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at Click Here.

Comic Kerri Louise has just appeared on a new Showtime Comedy Special Called Funny Women of a Certain Age, streaming now. She's been on Oprah, Dr. Oz, and The Howard Stern Show. Kerri Louise was a finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing and starred in her own reality TV show Called Two Funny, on The WE Network. Kerri has been featured on Comedy Central, VH1 and TrueTV countless times. She's been on The Montel Williams show, The Apprentice, and America's Got Talent. You've seen her on Comics Unleashes and Gotham Live. As well as doing warm up for The View. She performs at the top comedy clubs and festivals nationwide.

Dan Crohn was named one of the top 100 comics for Season 9 of Last Comic Standing. He has been performing stand-up comedy in and around Boston for years. His jokes can be heard on XM Radio and he has been a guest on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron. A semi-finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and the Laughing Skull Festival, Dan's stories of family and friends have entertained audiences from all over the country. His former day job of teaching 4th graders has provided him with an endless amount of material. Dan Crohn is a force to be reckoned with and is quickly becoming one of the funniest comics in Boston, and with good reason: he's hilarious.

A native of the South End in Boston, Dan Miller was born a comedian but made it official in 1992 when he burst onto the local comedy scene. Since then, he has teamed with local and national headliners including Lenny Clarke, Paul Nardizzi, Dane Cook, and Dave Attell. Dan took a hiatus from stand-up in '95-'96 to work on his acting and improv skills taking a starring role in the Boston-area dinner theater production of “Mario and Mary's Italian Comedy Wedding.” He has since been honing his craft in comedy clubs throughout New England. Dan gives back by participating in as many charity benefit shows as he can. Dan trained at The Actor's Workshop and at the Harrison Project with well-known acting coach Peter Kelly.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Kerri Louise & Guests on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 are on-sale now at Click Here. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.