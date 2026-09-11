Kate Baldwin And Jennifer Van Dyck to Star in SUMMER, 1976 at Berkshire Theatre Group

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Berkshire Theatre Group will present Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn's Summer, 1976, a funny, moving and sharply observed exploration of friendship, memory and the moments that quietly shape our lives. Directed by Isadora Wolfe, the production stars two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and acclaimed stage and screen actor Jennifer Van Dyck.

Summer, 1976 runs October 7 through October 31 on The Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, with the opening and press performance on Friday, October 9 at 7pm.

During America's Bicentennial summer, Diana, an iconoclastic artist and single mother, and Alice, a free-spirited young housewife, develop an unlikely friendship. As the two women look back on the months they spent together, their recollections reveal the profound and lasting effect the relationship had on both of their lives—and how differently each woman remembers what they shared.

Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservations are once again collaborating to offer audiences a distinctive fall experience in Stockbridge. Patrons who purchase tickets to eligible performances of Summer, 1976 will receive exclusive access to discounted tickets for The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show, which transforms the historic property into an illuminated celebration of artistry and imagination.

Each ticket to Summer, 1976 provides access to purchase one ticket to the 5pm entry of The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show on the same day as the performance. For example, one ticket to Summer, 1976 provides access to purchase one Pumpkin Show ticket; two theatre tickets provide access to purchase two Pumpkin Show tickets, and so on. This offer is available for all performances of Summer, 1976 except Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9.

Patrons attending both events may park at The Unicorn Theatre parking lot and walk to the Stockbridge Playhouse parking lot, where they will check in with Naumkeag staff and board the shuttle to the Pumpkin Show. Patrons who have already purchased tickets to Summer, 1976 should call BTG's box office if they are interested in adding on a Pumpkin Show ticket.

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