Julia Murney, Tatianna Córdoba and More to Star in SPELLING BEE at The Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and creative team for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, featuring a book by Rachel Sheinkin, music and lyrics by William Finn, and additional material by Jay Reiss. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which will be the final show in The Cape Playhouse’s 2026 season, will be directed by Claybourne Elder (Company, “The Gilded Age”) and choreographed by Jeffrey Gugliotti (Funny Girl).

The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will include Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon) as Marcy Park, Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves: The Musical) as Olive Ostrovsky, Raymond J. Lee (Tammy Faye, Sweeney Todd) as Charlito “Chip” Tolentino, Evan Tyrone Martin (The Wild Party, New York City Center) as Mitch Mahoney, Julia Murney (Wicked) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Khadija E. Sankoh (Little Shop of Horrors, Westside Theatre) as Logainne "Schwartzy" SchwartzandGrubenierre, Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon) as William Morris Barfée, Joel Waggoner (School of Rock – The Musical) as VP Douglas Panch, and Alex Wyse (Good Night Oscar) as Leaf Coneybear. Understudies will include Lauren Marut (Bonnie & Clyde, The REV Theatre Company) and Leo Gonzalez (Jonah, Roundabout Theatre Company).

The creative team for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee includes Anna Ebbesen (Music Director), Adam Koch (Scenic Designer), Annie J. Le (Costume Designer), Kat Zhou (Lighting Designer), Joanna Lynne Staub (Sound Designer), Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting Director).

It’s time to get back to school, and there’s no better way to extend the joy of summer than with the hilarious 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The Tony Award winning sensation promises to have you roaring with laughter and smiling for days.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime and learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything. The tweens – played by brilliant Broadway comedians – spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Prepare yourself, because the show, both tuneful and farcical, will take you back to school but also remind you of what it means to dream, to yearn, and to risk making a fool of yourself.

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