Join the Launch Event for The Treehouse Collective, A New Ensemble-Based Boston Theatre Company

Join in at the first performance and official launch of the new Treehouse Collective theatre company!

The event will take place on March 9, 2024 at Club Cafe, Moonshine Room, 209 Columbus Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts, 02116, United States.

Doors at 1:00, performance begins at 1:30

Purchase Tickets Here!

Performances will feature incredible local talent and include songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Big: The Musical, The Bridges of Madison County, and Legally Blonde: The Musical, as well as selections from our Inaugural Season's productions of The Mad Ones and February House.

The Treehouse Collective is an ensemble-based company committed to producing infrequently performed projects. They provide a space for artists of all identities and skill levels to create work that inspires and engages our community. Learn more at: https://treehousecollective.us/