John Cleese Returns To Worcester For One Night Only

Living comedy legend John Cleese is heading in Worcester's general direction for a live and truly unforgettable evening of conversation and audience Q&A on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 pm at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Absurd and/or ridiculous questions only, please. Tickets go on sale to members on Tuesday, October 8 and to the public on Friday, October 18 at 10am.

Cleese will tell stories of his life, career and the air-speed of an unladen swallow. Before he silly walks his way on to the stage, the excitement will build as the audience will get to watch "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" in its entirety on the big screen.

Don't miss a chance to see the man who has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty in this thrill-of-a lifetime evening produced by The Backlot Project.

Tickets for John Cleese Live with Screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail start at $49. Coconuts NOT included in the ticket price. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a photo opportunity with Cleese. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





