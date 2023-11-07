Jo Dee Messina Will Perform at Indian Ranch in June

The performance is on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Jo Dee Messina Will Perform at Indian Ranch in June

Massachusetts native Jo Dee Messina returns to New England for her Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 10th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $34.50 through November 16th, while supplies last.

Jo Dee Messina is one of the most iconic country artists of the ‘90s and ‘00s and still has a reputation as one of the genre's most passionate, high-energy performers. In 1996, she kicked off her notable career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee's resumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Over the years, Jo Dee has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and song streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and millions of views on YouTube. Her impressive listenership recently earned her acknowledgment for having one of the Top 20 country albums of the 1990s on Spotify. Additionally, her social media accounts are collectively followed by millions of fans. Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade.

Jo Dee illuminated the national television stage numerous times in the past year, leaving a mark with her captivating performances at the CMA Awards on ABC, NBC's TODAY, the ACM Awards on Amazon and a performance on ABC's CMA Fest special. Her star power continued to shine brightly this year as she clinched a well-deserved nomination at the upcoming CMA Awards for 'Musical Event of the Year' with Cole Swindell for the chart-topping hit, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The song was also nominated for ‘Musical Event of the Year' at the ACM Awards earlier this year. Moreover, Jo Dee gifted her fans with a brand-new single "Just to Be Loved," which ignited an overwhelming outpouring of love from her dedicated fan base. 

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. 

 

Tickets for Jo Dee Messina on Saturday, June 1, 2024 go on-sale Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $34.50, November 10th - November 16th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.  All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.




