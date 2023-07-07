Jingle All The Way To The Hanover Theatre To Celebrate Christmas In July!

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the return of the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Christmas in July Party on Tuesday, July 25 from 5-7 PM.

This festive indoor/outdoor event, hosted by the talented Steve Gagliastro and Annie Kerins, promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with holiday cheer, live music and the exclusive unveiling of the newly recorded album, "Holidays at The Hanover Theatre, Volume 1.” Attendees will also receive first access to holiday deals and be able to enter to win fabulous prizes!

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.