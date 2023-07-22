Jimmy Tingle to Return to Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater will present Jimmy Tingle Tonight! an evening of social, political, and autobiographical humor from three-time Best of Boston winner, and WHAT favorite, Jimmy Tingle. Performances four nights only: Monday, July 31 – Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 PM.

Back by popular demand, Jimmy Tingle is a comedian, commentator, actor and the founder of Humor for Humanity. He is a graduate of UMASS Dartmouth and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government where he earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration. He was the graduate school commencement speaker at Harvard graduation for the class of 2010 and a 2018 democratic candidate for Lt Governor of Massachusetts.

Tingle has worked as a humorist and commentator for 60 Minutes II and MSNBC and has appeared on The Tonight Show, CNN, Conan O'Brien, Fresh Air with Terry Gross, in his own HBO half-hour comedy special, and with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep on HBO. Theatrical credits include writing, performing and producing several one-person shows including Uncommon Sense; Jimmy Tingle for President- The Funniest campaign in History, and Jimmy Tingle's American Dream. Tingle has the rare distinction of winning Boston Magazine's “Best of Boston” in the “stand-up comedy” category and for “best alternative theater” as the producer and artistic director of Jimmy Tingle's OFF BROADWAY Theater in Somerville.

Tingle's performances this summer support the Larry Arrick and April Shawhan Fund for Emerging Artists at WHAT. Founded by Jimmy Tingle to honor his friend and collaborator, late theater director and educator Larry Arrick, this fund supports early career experiences for promising young theater artists, a cause dear to Larry, and his wife April Shawhan.

Tickets: $25

Dates: July 31 - August 3, 7:30 p.m.

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Outermost Performing Arts Center

2357 State Highway Route 6

Wellfleet MA 02667

(508) 349-9428 | Click Here