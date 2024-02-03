Interview: Stefanie Londino talks playing Miss Hannigan in ANNIE

Stefanie Londino – now in her second year as Miss Hannigan in the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie,” which comes to Boston’s Wang Theatre, February 6 through 11 – is following in a long line of distinguished performers who’ve played the dispirited orphanage operator on Broadway, in numerous tours, feature films and TV movies.

First, there was Dorothy Loudon – who originated the part at Connecticut’s Goodspeed Opera House in 1976 and went on to open the show on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre, now the Neil Simon Theatre, in 1977 – followed by Alice Ghostley, Betty Hutton, Marcia Lewis, Dolores Wilson, and June Havoc. In the 1997 revival, called “Annie, the 20th Anniversary,” it was Nell Carter followed by Sally Struthers, while the 2012 revival opened with Katie Finneran in the role, followed by Jane Lynch and Faith Prince.

Carol Burnett top-lined the John Huston-directed 1982 feature film, while Cameron Diaz played an updated Hannigan in the 2014 feature. Kathy Bates put her spin on the character in the 1999 TV-movie version, and Taraji P. Henson took on the role in 2021’s “Annie Live!”on NBC-TV.

Based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which made its debut in the funny pages of newspapers nationwide 100 years ago which was in turn inspired by the 1885 poem of the same name by James Whitcomb Riley.

With music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, “Annie” – with a score that includes familiar favorites like “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” and “Tomorrow” – tells the tale of the 11-year-old orphan who, after more than a few travails, relocates from Miss Hannigan’s dingy orphanage to the billionaire Oliver Warbucks’ palatial mansion with her rescue dog Sandy at her side.

Londino, who earned her BFA from the University of Utah, has previously appeared in touring productions of “A Bronx Tale” and “Fiddler on the Roof” as well as numerous other regional productions. She makes her home in New York with husband Paul Saylor. The pair co-front the band West Side Waltz, which recently released its debut album, “Love and Fear.” Londino also sings with the Voxies, a Caribbean-style rock band that has opened for Bon Jovi.

By telephone recently from a tour stop in her hometown of New Brunswick, N.J., Londino talked about Miss Hannigan and more.

What was your first experience with “Annie”?

I’ve never done the show before or seen other stage productions of it. My first “Annie” was when I saw the 1982 movie with Carol Burnett. I’ve been in Camp Carol ever since. She has my heart. Her irreverent wackiness made her Miss Hannigan incandescent.

What are your thoughts on Miss Hannigan?

After playing her for all this time, my takeaway is that she’s not a villain for villainy’s sake. It’s the Depression and she’s in a dead-end government job that she really hates and she’s sad a lot of the time. The dark colors of this story are very dark, but there is joy at the end.

Have you previously played villains?

No, this is my first time. This feels like coming home for me, because for any female, when it comes to leading roles, what’s offered are parts that pair you with a male character, who is often the focus of the story. I loved doing “A Bronx Tale: The New Musical,” and I loved my character, Rosina, but her only function was to try and make peace between her husband and her son. There are notable exceptions, of course, including Mama Rose in “Gypsy” and Dolly Gallagher Levi in “Hello, Dolly!” but if you want to play a female character who drives plot, you’re most likely playing a villain. With Miss Hannigan, her story is not about a man. In fact, the only time she even flirts is when she’s trying to get something.

What are your favorite musical numbers from this show?

My favorite to perform is, of course, “Little Girls,” which is my character’s big number. My second favorite, which I also really love, is “N.Y.C.,” because it’s a love letter to New York City, which has been my home for the last 13 years. I’m not even in that number but it delights me every time. I stand in the wings and hum along with it at every performance. And the little girls who play the orphans are on fire in “You’re Never Fully Dressed without a Smile,” which is another terrific number.

Do you enjoy working with the young performers?

Absolutely, it’s wonderful to share the stage with the girls. I spend intermission with them, too. They do eight shows and go to school on the road, but they’re chuffed to be there, which is just great to see.

Photo caption: Stefanie Londino as Miss Hannigan in “Annie.” Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade. Head shot of Stefanie Londino courtesy of the Wang Theatre.