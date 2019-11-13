Hub Theatre Company of Boston Will Finish Their Seventh Season with THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will finish their seventh season with the darkly comedic courtroom drama The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, by Pulitzer Prize winning and Tony Award nominated playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by award winning local favorite Steven Bogart. The show runs Friday, November 8 - Saturday, November 23 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough Street in Boston's Back Bay. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm. Tickets to all performances are "Pay-What-You-Can." Donations of new and gently loved toys and children's books will be collected at each performance for local charities. For tickets and information visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

Equal parts piety, prayer, and profanity, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a poignant yet hilarious examination of condemnation and compassion. Set in Hope, a rundown corner of Purgatory, a trial convenes to re-examine Judas's crimes and determine his fate- does he deserve to ascend to Heaven or is he doomed to remain in Hell? After a cavalcade of famous (and infamous) witnesses, including Sigmund Freud, Mother Theresa and Satan, the jury- and the audience- are left to question everything they thought they knew about redemption, faith, and forgiveness.

Multiple award winning director Steven Bogart leads fifteen of Boston's finest actors: Liz Adams (Medford-IRNE Award winner and Elliot Norton Award nominee), Blyss Cleveland (Somerville), Matthew Dray (Medford), Lauren Elias (Brookline-IRNE Award and Dash Award nominee), Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia (East Boston- IRNE Award and Dash Award nominee), Jamie Hernandez (Chelsea, MA), Enosa Ogbeide (Cambridge), Robert Orzalli (East Boston-IRNE Award nominee), Maurice Palmer (Dorchester), Dan Prior (Somerville-IRNE Award nominee), Felton Sparks (Dorchester), Jon Vellante (North Andover- IRNE and Elliot Norton Award nominee), Victor Shopov (Swampscott- IRNE Award and Elliot Norton Award winner), Arthur Waldstein (Brighton), and Rory Lambert-Wright (Amherst) in this witty and withering production.

Stephen Adly Guirgis is a multi-award winning American playwright, screenwriter, director, and actor. He is a member and a former co-artistic director of New York City's LAByrinth Theater Company. His plays have been produced both on Broadway and Off-Broadway as well as in the UK. His play Between Riverside and Crazy won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. He also wrote The Motherf...er With the Hat (2011), which received a Tony nomination for best play, Our Lady of 121st Street and Jesus Hopped the A Train. His play The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (2005), directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman, was originally produced Off-Broadway by LAByrinth in collaboration with The Public Theater. The play was named one of the year's "10 best" plays by Time magazine and Entertainment Weekly and later completed a critically acclaimed run in London. In addition to many acting and directing credits, Guirgis collaborated with Academy Award nominated director Baz Luhrmann on The Get Down, a Netflix Series about the birth of hip-hop in the 1970s.

Hub Theater Company of Boston, Inc., founded in 2012, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Steven Bogart, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Friday, November 8- Saturday, November 23 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough Street Back Bay, Boston. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You