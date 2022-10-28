Handel and Haydn Society Joins Idagio With Four Streaming Performances
Idagio is a music streaming app that unites artists and listeners around their joint passion for classical music.
The Handel and Haydn Society is partnering with streaming app Idagio to release four performances on the Global Concert Hall. The concerts were all captured in stunning high-definition video inside Symphony Hall during the 2021-22 Season. Viewers will be able to relive Harry Christophers final performance of Messiah. H+H will also offer Christophers' final performance as Artistic Director of the organization after 13 years. Additional concerts include Václav Luks' American debut with Beethoven Symphony No. 7, and Aisslinn Nosky's masterful performance of Mozart's First Violin Concerto in Haydn + Mozart.
Idagio is a music streaming app that unites artists and listeners around their joint passion for classical music. Idagio offers video and audio streaming to music lovers in over 160 countries, making it the world's leading streaming service for classical music. The app can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play or at Idagio.com.
"The partnership with Idagio brings the world-class performances of H+H to a global audience, showing the joy and passion that the chorus and orchestra bring to each and every work." said David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "Idagio allows us to connect with new audiences and showcase exactly what H+H is known for, dusting the cobwebs off beloved classical and baroque pieces and presenting them with freshness and vitality."
The H+H Idagio streaming performances include:
Haydn The Creation Available November 5
Harry Christophers takes the stage for his final performance of his 13 years as the Artistic Director of H+H. For this occasion, Harry serves up one of his specialties: Haydn's choral masterpiece, The Creation, brimming with joy. Recorded May 1, 2022.
Beethoven Symphony No. 7 Available November 12
Recorded on January 9, 2022 at Symphony Hall, viewers can enjoy Beethoven's Seventh Symphony with H+H musicians performing on period instruments. Václav Luks, artistic director of Prague's Collegium 1704, pairs the Seventh with Czech composer Jan Vaclav Voříšek's only symphony, the Symphony in D Major. A friend of Beethoven and Schubert, Voříšek's symphony is a fusion of both. The concert also includes the introduction to an operatic love triangle, Overture to L'Amant Anonyme, by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Luks makes his U.S. conducting debut.
Haydn + Mozart Available November 19
Mozart's First Violin Concerto stars concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky in H+H's premiere performance of this work, recorded on January 30, 2022. Viewers will also delight in Haydn's Drum Roll Symphony, performed on period instruments, starting with the timpani flourish. Haydn's mass Theresienmesse, honoring the Empress Maria Theresia, showcases the illustrious Chorus, led by Harry Christophers in one of his final performances as Artistic Director.
Handel Messiah Available November 26
Harry Christophers led the last Messiah of his 13-year tenure as H+H's artistic director on November 27, 2021, at Symphony Hall. The masterpiece comes alive for the 168th consecutive year as the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and soloists perform this stirring music.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
American Repertory Theater is set to present the North American premiere of Life of Pi. Written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martel and directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center on Sunday, December 4. Get an inside look into how the puppetry is brought to life here!
Photos: First Look At KINKY BOOTS At North Shore Music Theatre
October 26, 2022
The Tony-winning musical KINKY BOOTS is playing now at North Shore Music Theatre through November 6. See photos from the production.
Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Joyeux Noël Holiday Concerts
October 26, 2022
Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community choral ensemble, presents its holiday season concert, “Joyeux Noël,” on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 4 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly.
Shakespeare & Company to Host CLOWNING FOR ACTORS Workshop in NYC This November
October 26, 2022
Shakespeare & Company will offer Clowning for Actors, An Exploration of Glorious Failures and Epic Imbalances, November 11 through 13 in New York, N.Y.
The Righteous Brothers Will Perform At The Lowell Memorial Auditorium Next Month
October 26, 2022
Lowell Management Group will present The Righteous Brothers on Saturday, November 12th at 8pm at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA as part of its Centennial Season.