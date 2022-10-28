Handel and Haydn Society Joins Idagio With Four Streaming Performances

The Handel and Haydn Society is partnering with streaming app Idagio to release four performances on the Global Concert Hall. The concerts were all captured in stunning high-definition video inside Symphony Hall during the 2021-22 Season. Viewers will be able to relive Harry Christophers final performance of Messiah. H+H will also offer Christophers' final performance as Artistic Director of the organization after 13 years. Additional concerts include Václav Luks' American debut with Beethoven Symphony No. 7, and Aisslinn Nosky's masterful performance of Mozart's First Violin Concerto in Haydn + Mozart.

Idagio is a music streaming app that unites artists and listeners around their joint passion for classical music. Idagio offers video and audio streaming to music lovers in over 160 countries, making it the world's leading streaming service for classical music. The app can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play or at Idagio.com.

"The partnership with Idagio brings the world-class performances of H+H to a global audience, showing the joy and passion that the chorus and orchestra bring to each and every work." said David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "Idagio allows us to connect with new audiences and showcase exactly what H+H is known for, dusting the cobwebs off beloved classical and baroque pieces and presenting them with freshness and vitality."

The H+H Idagio streaming performances include:

Haydn The Creation Available November 5

Harry Christophers takes the stage for his final performance of his 13 years as the Artistic Director of H+H. For this occasion, Harry serves up one of his specialties: Haydn's choral masterpiece, The Creation, brimming with joy. Recorded May 1, 2022.

Click here to listen.

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 Available November 12

Recorded on January 9, 2022 at Symphony Hall, viewers can enjoy Beethoven's Seventh Symphony with H+H musicians performing on period instruments. Václav Luks, artistic director of Prague's Collegium 1704, pairs the Seventh with Czech composer Jan Vaclav Voříšek's only symphony, the Symphony in D Major. A friend of Beethoven and Schubert, Voříšek's symphony is a fusion of both. The concert also includes the introduction to an operatic love triangle, Overture to L'Amant Anonyme, by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Luks makes his U.S. conducting debut.

Click here to listen.

Haydn + Mozart Available November 19

Mozart's First Violin Concerto stars concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky in H+H's premiere performance of this work, recorded on January 30, 2022. Viewers will also delight in Haydn's Drum Roll Symphony, performed on period instruments, starting with the timpani flourish. Haydn's mass Theresienmesse, honoring the Empress Maria Theresia, showcases the illustrious Chorus, led by Harry Christophers in one of his final performances as Artistic Director.

Click here to listen.

Handel Messiah Available November 26

Harry Christophers led the last Messiah of his 13-year tenure as H+H's artistic director on November 27, 2021, at Symphony Hall. The masterpiece comes alive for the 168th consecutive year as the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and soloists perform this stirring music.

Click here to listen.