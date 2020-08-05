Handel And Haydn Society Moves The Society Ball Online For A Virtual Soirée

The digital Society Ball will feature newly-recorded performances from H+H musicians and students.

The Handel and Haydn Society will hold a special digital gala Saturday, September 26. The Society Ball was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed and then had to move online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital Society Ball will feature newly-recorded performances from H+H musicians and students, and a special message from Artistic Director Harry Christophers, who just agreed to extend his contract through the 2021-22 season. The H+H musicians who will perform include Aisslinn Nosky, concertmaster; Guy Fishman, principal cello; and Emi Ferguson, principal flute. The occasion will also honor board members Julia Cox and Nicholas Gleysteen, and include an online auction.

The Society Ball: A Virtual Soirée will take place Saturday, September 26 at 6:30pm EDT at handelandhaydn.org. Guests can view the livestream of the gala for free, or purchase a Virtual Pass for additional exclusive access to performances, a cocktail hour with H+H musicians, and a VIP gift box. Proceeds from this event will support the Handel and Haydn Society education and artistic programs.

Julia Cox joined the Handel and Haydn Society board in 2006 and has served as Vice Chair since 2012 as well as chair of the Investment Committee. Nicholas Gleysteen joined the board in 2004 and served as Chair of the Board from 2010-2015, including a successful capital campaign and Bicentennial celebration.

"The Handel and Haydn Society is a better organization thanks in large part to the passion and dedication of our musicians and educators, and we are excited to feature them in this new virtual format," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "We also look forward to bringing together supporters of H+H from near and far. Our loyal patrons have been invaluable in helping H+H weather the current pandemic."

Guests that would like to purchase a Virtual Pass will be treated to a number of special benefits including access to a VIP Zoom breakout room with H+H musicians and a special VIP gift box. Virtual Passes begin at $250 and are available now at handelandhaydn.org/support/the-society-ball/.

