Guerillas To Receive $3,000 Grant From The Haverhill Cultural Council

Guerilla Opera has been awarded a $3,000 grant to support the world premiere of Island of Hope, Island of Tears (Working Title) with music by Massachusetts-based composer Gabriele Vanoni, libretto by Ewa Chrusciel and in collaboration with stage director and video artist Laine Rettmer.



The Haverhill Cultural Council recognizes and helps fund local groups that contribute rich and inclusive cultural experiences to Haverhill citizens. The HCC is supported by the City of Haverhill along with The Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) Local Cultural Council Program.



Island of Hope, Island of Tears (Working Title) is a multimedia, immersive opera that breathes life into forgotten voices of our past through true stories and the actual voices of immigrants to the US as documented in the Ellis Island Oral Histories. This beautiful new opera presents themes of the clash of cultural identities, the artifacts immigrants bring to this country, and the acceptance or intolerance of different immigrant cultures through time, and highlights stories that are human and touching eliciting emotions we can all relate to. This project is expected to be 60-75 minutes in duration and sung in English.



Artistic Director, Aliana de la Guardia comments: "My parents are immigrants to this country, and although the experiences and backgrounds of the immigrants in these stories are different from mine and my family's, I see our same cultural and familial values reflected in each protagonist. I am excited and grateful that this project has been recognized by Haverhill Cultural Council."



For more information on the Haverhill Cultural Council, visit the City of Haverhill's website. For more information on Island of Hope, Island of Tears please visit guerillaopera.org/island-of-hope-island-of-tears.