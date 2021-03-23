Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guerillas To Receive $3,000 Grant From The Haverhill Cultural Council

The grant will support the world premiere of Island of Hope, Island of Tears (working title).

Mar. 23, 2021  

Guerilla Opera has been awarded a $3,000 grant to support the world premiere of Island of Hope, Island of Tears (Working Title) with music by Massachusetts-based composer Gabriele Vanoni, libretto by Ewa Chrusciel and in collaboration with stage director and video artist Laine Rettmer.

The Haverhill Cultural Council recognizes and helps fund local groups that contribute rich and inclusive cultural experiences to Haverhill citizens. The HCC is supported by the City of Haverhill along with The Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) Local Cultural Council Program.

Island of Hope, Island of Tears (Working Title) is a multimedia, immersive opera that breathes life into forgotten voices of our past through true stories and the actual voices of immigrants to the US as documented in the Ellis Island Oral Histories. This beautiful new opera presents themes of the clash of cultural identities, the artifacts immigrants bring to this country, and the acceptance or intolerance of different immigrant cultures through time, and highlights stories that are human and touching eliciting emotions we can all relate to. This project is expected to be 60-75 minutes in duration and sung in English.

Artistic Director, Aliana de la Guardia comments: "My parents are immigrants to this country, and although the experiences and backgrounds of the immigrants in these stories are different from mine and my family's, I see our same cultural and familial values reflected in each protagonist. I am excited and grateful that this project has been recognized by Haverhill Cultural Council."

For more information on the Haverhill Cultural Council, visit the City of Haverhill's website. For more information on Island of Hope, Island of Tears please visit guerillaopera.org/island-of-hope-island-of-tears.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces STAVE SESSIONS Streaming Festival Daily Lineup Photo

Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces STAVE SESSIONS Streaming Festival Daily Lineup

Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents New England Premiere Of UNTIL THE FLOOD Photo

Merrimack Repertory Theatre Presents New England Premiere Of UNTIL THE FLOOD

Tanglewood Announces Reopening for 2021 Photo

Tanglewood Announces Reopening for 2021

Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition Announces Complete Schedule Photo

Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition Announces Complete Schedule


More Hot Stories For You

  • 10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 15-19, 2021
  • 10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 8-12, 2021
  • 10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week, February 13-19, 2021
  • Club Passim's Global Roots Series Continues With Special Jazz Performance and Discussion