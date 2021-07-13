Greater Boston Stage Company to Open For In-Person Performances This August

Greater Boston Stage Company has announced that they are opening their doors for in-person performances this August! Join The Young Company as they take the stage for Summer Festival 2021 beginning August 5, 2021 and continuing through August 15, 2021. Next, GBSC resumes their concert schedule with Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience featuring The Guthrie Brothers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 3 & 8pm. August goes out with a bang as The Uncle Louie Variety Show featuring Lou Greco and Carlo Russo returns for three nights from August 26 - 29, 2021.

The Summer Festival, August 5-15, 2021, is the culmination of five weeks of preparation by Young Company students and their professional Directors, Music Directors, Choreographers, Stage Managers, and Design Teams. Performed by actors in grades 4-12, The Young Company Summer Festival includes four fully staged productions that will be performed live on the GBSC mainstage. You can find more information on individual productions at the end of this press release.

Performances dates for A Wrinkle in Time are Friday, August 6th at 12:00PM - Sunday, August 8th at 12:00PM. Peter and the Starcatcher runs Thursday, August 5th at 7:30PM - Saturday, August 7th at 12:00PM.

Puffs opens Friday, August 13th at 12:00PM and runs through Sunday, August 15th at 7:30 PM. The Sparrow runs Friday, August 13th at 7:30PM through Sunday, August 15th at 2:00PM.

Tickets are $20/individual or purchase a Festival Flex Pass at $60/four performances. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org. Group sales are also available. Please contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at bryan@greaterbostonstage.org or (781) 279-7885 x107 for more information.

Greater Boston Stage Company is welcoming concerts back to their stage with Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience featuring The Guthrie Brothers. Join them Saturday, August 21 at 3pm or 8pm (or both!) as Jeb and Jock blend their rich voices together to weave an enjoyable and memorable tapestry through songs, stories, and trivia that will leave audience members smiling and singing along. Come hear your favorite Simon & Garfunkel tunes including "Sound of Silence," "I am a Rock," and - of course - "Scarborough Fair."

"Since we were little kids, we brothers have been playing and singing together in one way or another. We share just about everything, and a lot of that everything is music. We knew the first time we played a Simon and Garfunkel song that our voices blended effortlessly into that S & G Signature Sound; and the overwhelming audience reaction to our performances confirmed our feelings," say Jeb and Jock Guthrie.

Performances are Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 3:00PM and 8:00PM.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: $40 VIP, $35 Premium, $5 Off for Seniors. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.

Next in their concert season is The Uncle Louie Variety Show featuring Carlo Russo and Lou Greco. Running Thursday, August 26th through Sunday, August 29th, 2021, this hilarious comedy team shares memories of growing up Italian through comedy and song creating an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and joy. Whether you grew up Italian, grew up with Italians, or just need a good laugh - this show's for you!

Performances run from Thursday, August 26 at 7:30PM through August 29th at 2:00PM.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: $45 VIP, $35 Premium, $5 Off for Seniors. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.

Summer Festival 2021 Presents:

The beloved children's classic A Wrinkle in Time is brought to life by our youngest actors from the Act One program. One of literature's favorite young heroines, Meg Murry, is teaming up with the wacky Mrs. Whatsit, intuitive Charles Wallace, steadfast Calvin O'Keefe and more to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself. Come join the group on their magical journey as they fight for love to win the day! Directed by Sydney T. Grant, Movement Directed by Liana Percoco, Costume Designed by Rebecca Glick, Lighting Design by Matthew Cost, Set Design by Tori Oakes, Props by Caitlyn Buja, and Stage Managed by Demi DiCarlo. Adapted for the stage by Morgan Gould from the book by Madeline L'Engle. August 6-8.

Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher sets sail with our Act 2 students at the helm. When a young, nameless orphan and his friends are shipped across the sea to a distant island with an evil king, the precocious Molly, a Starcatcher in training, must lead a group of unlikely heroes to thwart the plans of the villainous...and hilarious... pirate captain: Black Stache. Their adventure will take you to stormy seas and faraway islands with wordplay, magic and singing in between. Directed by Daniel Begin, Choreographed / Movement Directed by Brad Reinking, Music Directed by Bethany Aiken, Costume Designed by Rebecca Glick, Lighting Design by Matthew Cost, Set Design by Tori Oakes, Props by Caitlyn Buja, and Stage Managed by Alex "Bovie" Boisvert. Written by Rick Elice, Music by Wayne Barker. Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. August 5-7.

There once was a "boy who lived". Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At a Certain School of Magic and Magic presented by our Act 3 students, is not his story. Join three friends who also happened to be there, and a loyal group of badger-loving teenagers as they survive seven hilarious years of progressively dangerous magic school. Perfect for fans of "You know who", this magical two hours will have you laughing for a spell. Directed by Rachel Nicole Hoey, Assistant Directed/Movement Directed by Autumn Blazon-Brown, Costume Designed by E. Rosser, Lighting Design by Matthew Cost, Set Design by Tori Oakes, Props by Caitlyn Buja, and Stage Managed by Sam O'Brien. Written by Matt Cox. August 13-15.

Experience what it means to find release from guilt and grief with The Sparrow starring members of our Act 3 program. 10 years ago, Emily Book was the lone survivor of a terrible accident. Now, as she returns home as a high school senior, Emily is thrust back into a small town haunted by loss and longing for a hero. When Emily is forced to reveal her supernatural gifts, she is thrust into the spotlight, but is she really the hero the town is looking for? Or will a dark secret tear the town apart? Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Bedard, Assistant Directed by Alyssa Bene, Costume Designed by Chelsea Kerl, Lighting Design by Matthew Cost, Set Design by Tori Oakes, Props by Caitlyn Buja, and Stage Managed by Shauwna Grillo. Written by Chris Matthews, Jake Minton and Nathan Allen. August 13-15.