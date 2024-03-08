Great Barrington Public Theater Hosts Conversation with Berkshire Theater Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Barrington Public Theater holds the third in a series of live talks with theater professionals, Monday, March 18, 6:30pm at St, James Place, Great Barrington. GB Public Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha sits down with a group of topline stage artists who reside locally and, often working together, create nationally acclaimed theater right here at home in the Berkshires.

The multi-accomplished group includes Director James Warwick, Playwrights Mark St. Germain and Jessica Provenz; Actor Peggy Pharr Wilson; Costume Designer Brittney Belz; and Lighting Designer Matthew Adelson. They all work on GBPT productions and with the many other theater companies that call the Berkshires home. The moderated onstage discussion will explore how their combined talents, creative skills, shared aesthetics and industry know-how are brought together to bring passion, tension, themes of comedy and drama to life onstage, and what makes living and working professionally in the Berkshires possible. Their conversation will be followed by an audience Q&A.

This is a FREE live event, with a $10 suggested donation, but space is limited. Reservations can be made now by emailing Tristan.GreatBarringtonPublic@gmail.com

GB Public Associate AD Judy Braha explains, “Our talk with this group of theater artists who live and work in the Berkshires will go into topics like the value and joy of creating theater with fellow local artists, how familiarity with one another can help benefit planning and productions, and what is it about life in the Berkshires that attracts artists and sparks creativity.”

“This will be a good conversation showing how our deep pool of outstanding local talent makes for outstanding theater,” Frangione says. “Great Barrington Public Theater is committed to working with local artists and this talk session spotlights the award-winning talent Judy and I get to work with from script to curtain up.”