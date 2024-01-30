Great Barrington Public Theater Adds Serena Johnson As Development Director

Now entering its sixth season, GBPT has announced the inclusion of Serena Johnson as Development Director. She brings accomplished fundraising, community outreach, audience engagement and non-profit management skills to the company.

A graduate of Cal State, Northridge, and an experienced performer herself, Johnson was a key player in the establishment of fundraising processes and infrastructure for the community-based Glendale Arts, 18th Street Arts Center, and was on the development team that managed the successful capital campaign for the newly constructed permanent theater for the Antaeus Theatre Company, Glendale, CA. Now a rooted Berkshire transplant, she's become an active participant in the local business, arts and culture and non-profit networking communities.

Great Barrington Public Theater, Development Director Serena Johnson, “We've been searching for the right fit for Development Director for some time,” GBPT Managing Director Tristan Wilson says. “We were introduced to Serena by a member of the local theater arts community. Once we met, it was obvious she brings the skills and creative perspective needed in the performing arts, along with the outgoing personality and energy we're looking for. She's committed to diversity and inclusivity, and knows how performing arts benefits patrons and communities. Her experience at fundraising and non-profit theater management greatly adds to our team, to help GBPT's next steps for planned growth.”

Looking forward, Johnson says, “I'm thrilled to be part of a nimble, dynamic theater company that engages local artists, incubates new plays and brings outstanding work to life for local and visiting audiences. Great Barrington Public Theater is an important contributor to the vitality and diversity of the Berkshires cultural scene. Patrons are responding with support and enthusiasm, and that will certainly help us grow.”

Great Barrington Public performs new plays June-August in the Liebowitz black box and McConnell mainstage theaters, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. More information can be found on the Click Here and on Facebook. GBPT keeps ticket prices affordable to all.